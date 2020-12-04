Maxim Truck & Trailer Donates $100K to Harvest Manitoba

"We are grateful to Maxim Truck & Trailer for stepping up with this donation at this critical time," says Keren Taylor Hughes, Harvest CEO. "COVID-19 has sent more Manitobans to food banks than to hospitals. This refrigerated truck will help us deliver food to those in need not only in Winnipeg, but across Manitoba."

Doug Harvey, CEO of Maxim Truck & Trailer says, "Maxim's core values include a commitment to give back to our community – particularly to those struggling with the basic needs of food, shelter and clothing. For that reason, the donation to Harvest Manitoba in this time of heightened need just made a lot of sense."

Operating in 11 cities across Canada, Maxim Truck & Trailer is like every other business today and faces significant challenges navigating the current business environment because of COVID. This donation confirms the company's unwavering resolve to give back a portion of revenue each year to charities across Canada in the cities where they operate.

The new Harvest Manitoba delivery truck was also branded by Maxim with Harvest Manitoba's new name and logo that was recently announced.

About Maxim Truck & Trailer

Maxim Truck & Trailer has 18 branch offices and over 500 employees in 11 cities from Vancouver to Montreal. Maxim Truck & Trailer capabilities include the sale, rental, leasing, and complete after-sales service of new and used heavy-duty trucks and trailers. To learn more please visit www.maximinc.com

About Harvest Manitoba

Harvest is a charitable organization dedicated to nourishing our communities and our sense of community so that no Manitoban goes hungry. They feed 85,000 Manitobans every month, almost half of which are children. The Harvest Manitoba Food Network includes 350 food banks and agencies in Winnipeg, rural, northern and First Nations Communities. To learn more or donate, please visit: HarvestManitoba.ca

