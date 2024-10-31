Maxim Software Systems Announces the Launch of Mint Ops: A New Ecosystem Supporting Dental Clinics Across Canada

WINNIPEG, MB, Oct. 31, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, MaxiDent Software Systems, a leading provider of dental practice management software, announces the launch of Mint Ops, an expanded brand that reflects the company's evolution from a software provider to a full-service ecosystem supporting dental clinics across Canada. With this launch, MaxiDent and its associated services will now operate under the Mint Ops banner, offering an integrated suite of solutions designed to enhance clinic operations, marketing, staffing, and patient communication.

Expanding Beyond Software

MaxiDent, known for its comprehensive dental practice management software, has been a trusted name in the industry for decades. However, in recent years, the company has expanded its offerings to meet the growing needs of dental clinics. This evolution began with the acquisition of U R DUE (2021), a provider of remote reception and administrative services. Further growth followed with the addition of a marketing division and a staffing division, helping clinics solve operational challenges beyond software.

"With Mint Ops, we've brought together the tools and services that dental clinics need to thrive," said Alex Zlatin, CEO of Mint Ops. "We started as a software company, but as our services grew and we helped more clinics, it became clear that we were offering so much more. Mint Ops is the natural evolution of that growth, and we're thrilled to continue supporting clinics with a full suite of solutions."

MaxiDent: Still the Software You Trust, Now Powered by Mint Ops

While the launch of Mint Ops marks an expansion of services, MaxiDent software will continue to operate as a key offering, delivering the reliable dental practice management features that clinics across Canada have depended on. The software will now be powered by Mint Ops, ensuring clinics benefit from additional resources, support, and innovation.

In addition to MaxiDent, Mint Ops will also offer:

EngageB: A platform designed to automate patient communications, allowing clinics to use custom filters for targeted outreach as well as allowing patients to book their appointments online.

Grayscale: A versatile imaging software built to work with any patient management system, offering flexibility to clinics with different operational setups.

U R DUE: Providing remote administrative support, including appointment bookings, payment processing, and insurance verification.

U R HIRED: A staffing solution helping clinics find the right clinical and administrative personnel quickly and effectively.

: A staffing solution helping clinics find the right clinical and administrative personnel quickly and effectively. U R SEEN: Offering both digital and traditional marketing services to help clinics attract and retain patients.

Transition and Continued Support

As part of the transition to Mint Ops, existing phone lines and email addresses will remain operational, with plans to consolidate phone lines into a single toll-free number. Additionally, all email addresses will transition to @mintops.ca domains, ensuring a seamless communication experience for clients. MaxiDent and U R DUE clients will experience no disruption in service during the transition.

"We're excited to take this step forward and continue to support dental clinics with the same dedication and commitment we've always provided," said Zlatin. "Mint Ops will allow us to do even more to help clinics grow, streamline operations, and improve patient care. This is just the beginning."

About Mint Ops

Mint Ops is an ecosystem of services designed to support dental clinics across Canada. From practice management software and patient communication platforms to staffing solutions and marketing services, Mint Ops provides a comprehensive suite of tools that help clinics operate efficiently and succeed in a competitive landscape. Built on the foundation of MaxiDent software, Mint Ops is committed to empowering dental clinics with the tools they need to thrive.

Website: www.mintops.ca

For more information, please contact: Alex Zlatin, CEO, Mint Ops, Phone: 1-800-663-7199, Email: [email protected]