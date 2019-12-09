Maxim Pancake Breakfast Raises Over $27,000 for Christmas Cheer Board

"I believe if you have the capacity to give, you should," says Maxim President Troy Hamilton. "Whether it's time or money, it's important to me our company has a culture of giving back." Funds raised were from Maxim employees, customers, suppliers and friends who helped make the annual event such a big success.

The Christmas Cheer Board provides assistance to families receiving Provincial Assistance as well as many other of the less fortunate.

Maxim Truck & Trailer has 18 branch offices and over 600 employees in 11 cities from Vancouver to Montreal. Maxim Truck & Trailer capabilities include the sale, rental, leasing, and complete after-sales service of new and used heavy-duty trucks and trailers.

