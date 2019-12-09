Maxim Pancake Breakfast Raises Over $27,000 for Christmas Cheer Board
Dec 09, 2019, 11:32 ET
WINNIPEG, Dec. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - Now in its 19th year, Maxim Truck & Trailer held their annual charity Pancake Breakfast on December 5, 2019 in Winnipeg and raised $27,202 for the Christmas Cheer Board of Winnipeg. The event took place at Maxim's Head Office in Winnipeg and attracted over 450 guests from across the province.
Along with the cash donation, the event also gathered a full palette of non-perishable food items for the Christmas Cheer Board and made a large donation of surplus food to Siloam Mission.
"I believe if you have the capacity to give, you should," says Maxim President Troy Hamilton. "Whether it's time or money, it's important to me our company has a culture of giving back." Funds raised were from Maxim employees, customers, suppliers and friends who helped make the annual event such a big success.
The Christmas Cheer Board provides assistance to families receiving Provincial Assistance as well as many other of the less fortunate.
Maxim Truck & Trailer has 18 branch offices and over 600 employees in 11 cities from Vancouver to Montreal. Maxim Truck & Trailer capabilities include the sale, rental, leasing, and complete after-sales service of new and used heavy-duty trucks and trailers.
