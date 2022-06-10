Montreal! Your ticket automatically puts you into pole position to experience this glamorous paddock atmosphere. You will be able to get up close to the eye popping FW44 show car and FW41 graffiti car floating over water! Williams Racing is also bringing two racing simulators so you can test your driving skills, right next to their playground.

Get in the groove, dress to impress, and kill it on the Red Carpet! Expect to be mesmerized by a festival style line up headlined by Wyclef, T-Pain, Kim Lee from the hit show Bling Empire, Juicy M, Frank Walker, Domeno, Donald Lauture and more!

Maxim Grand Prix Party also includes:

The Maxim Red Carpet Experience will be loaded with NHL stars, Olympians, MMA fighters, boxing champions, models , artists and much more;

A one-of-a-kind circus style experience provided by Montreal's own Black Mohawk;

Mixologists creating custom designed race themed cocktails to rev up your night;

Rare racing memorabilia and artwork available for purchase;

John E. Gumbley & JEGantic Group chefs have created a mouth-watering menu themed around their iconic venues Bord'Elle & Yoka Luna . VIPs can expect the ultimate culinary journey;

VIPs will sample the finest Macallan Scotch Whisky as well as Omerto cocktails;

Immersive video walls to put you at the heart of the racing action;

A huge outdoor courtyard loaded with activations and treats.

Be a part of Montreal's rebirth! Join us for the first ever MAXIM GRAND PRIX PARTY.

Experience history in the making. GET YOUR TICKETS NOW!

What: MAXIM GRAND PRIX PARTY

When: Saturday, June 18, 2022

Time: From 8 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Where: Windsor Station located at 1160 Avenue des Canadiens-de-Montreal

Tickets: On sale now at www.maximgrandprixparty.com

For tables and VIP lounges, please email: Karine [email protected]

