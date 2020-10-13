Max Cananzi, President, Alectra Utilities Corporation to Retire December 31, 2020

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - Brian Bentz, President and CEO of Alectra Inc. has announced that Max Cananzi, President of Alectra Utilities Corporation (Alectra Utilities) will retire on December 31, 2020. Alectra Utilities is the local electricity distribution subsidiary of Alectra Inc. Mr. Cananzi has held the position of President since February 2017 when the company commenced operations following the merger of Horizon Holdings Inc.; Enersource Holdings Inc.; and PowerStream Holdings Inc. to form Alectra Inc.

Mr. Cananzi's 34-year career in the electricity industry began in 1986 at the former Scarborough Public Utilities Commission. He has held leadership positions at a number of energy companies, including Vice-President at Toronto Hydro Energy Services Inc. and President of Hamilton Hydro Inc. In 2005, following the merger of Hamilton Hydro with St. Catharines Hydro, Mr. Cananzi was appointed to the position of President and CEO of Horizon Holdings Inc. and of Horizon Utilities Corporation. Mr. Cananzi has also served on the Boards of Directors of the Canadian Electricity Association, The Electricity Distributors Association; the Ontario Energy Association and Ontario Energy Network.

Alectra Utilities is in the process of planning the reorganization of its leadership team to address the departure of Mr. Cananzi. In the interim, Max's executive reports will lead the operation of Alectra Utilities under the direction of Mr. Bentz

"Max has had a tremendous career and has built a very talented leadership team that will continue to build upon the solid foundation he has put in place at Alectra Utilities" said Mr. Bentz. "We wish him all the best in his retirement, and we thank him for the leadership and guidance that he has provided during his tenure as President of Alectra Utilities."

