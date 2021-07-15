Maverick Acquires Bristow Instruments

EDMONTON, AB, July 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Maverick Aviation Group Limited ("Maverick" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its inaugural platform acquisition of a Canadian leader in aviation services, Bristow Instruments (1977) Ltd. ("Bristow").

"I am extremely excited about the future of Bristow. Maverick and their team of motivated entrepreneurs with significant experience in the aviation industry are going to energize Bristow and grow the company through the next stage of its long history. I will have ongoing involvement in Maverick and Bristow to help guide the new team and assure our valued clients that the stability and quality of work that Bristow is known for will not be compromised," said Bill Paliwoda, former President of, and current investor in, Bristow.

"Bristow's industry leading success has been built off their high-quality craftsmanship, client servicing, entrepreneurial management, and people focused approach. Bristow is relied upon by customers from Mongolia to Abu Dhabi to New York to Edmonton. We are extremely excited to get involved with a company with such an incredible team and operating tenure, and we will be focused on increasing investment and expanding Bristow's capabilities and market presence," said Trevor Rehberg-Besler, co-founder and President of Maverick and President of Bristow.

Maverick would like to thank their legal advisors at Dentons Canada LLP and DLA Piper (Canada) LLP for their structuring and transaction support.

True North Mergers and Acquisitions provided transaction advisory services, Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP acted as legal advisors, and Mowbrey Gill LLP acted as financial advisors to the selling shareholders of Bristow.

About Maverick Aviation Group Limited

Maverick is focused on bringing together a diverse group of aviation services companies to build a robust portfolio of service offerings. The Company is focused on developing ongoing relationships with all stakeholders including its employees, its clients, its shareholders, the environment, the various national regulatory agencies, and the global communities it serves.

About Bristow Instruments (1977) Ltd.

Bristow, headquartered in Sherwood Park, Alberta, has been providing high quality aviation instrumentation services to a well-established list of global customers for over 70 years. Bristow's AMO specializes in sales and service of many types of aircraft instruments, accessories, and components for both fixed wing and rotary aircraft. Additionally, ground equipment repair and calibration capabilities include torque wrenches, digital multimeters, calipers, pressure gauges, dial indicators and micrometers.

SOURCE Bristow Instruments (1977) Ltd

For further information: Trevor Rehberg-Besler, President, Maverick Aviation Group Limited, Bristow Instruments (1977) Ltd, [email protected]