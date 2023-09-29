MAV BEAUTY BRANDS PROVIDES BOARD UPDATE

VAUGHAN, ON, Sept. 29, 2023 /CNW/ - MAV Beauty Brands Inc. ("MAV Beauty Brands" or the "Company"), a global personal care company, announced today that Scott Beattie has joined the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") as an independent director, effective immediately. Mr. Beattie most recently served as non-executive Vice Chairman of the board of directors of Revlon Inc., and among several other board and executive experiences, previously served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Elizabeth Arden, a global prestige beauty products company. Following Mr. Beattie's appointment, Jeffrey Barber and Kathy Mayor resigned from the Board.

MAV Beauty Brands is a global personal care platform focused on managing great independent brands to scale and win market share through product innovation, marketing and expanded distribution, Today, MAV Beauty Brands markets a diversified portfolio of four complementary personal care brands – Marc Anthony True Professional, Renpure, Cake Beauty and The Mane Choice – offering premium quality hair care, face and body care beauty products. These products are sold in over 25 countries around the world and in many major retailers.

