Mattress Black Friday Deals 2020: Best Foam Layered Mattresses made in Canada

According to the J.D. Power 2020 Mattress Satisfaction Report , consumers say comfort is a significantly higher priority than price when buying a new mattress. Customers nowadays focus on seven factors to choose the ideal mattress (in order of importance): comfort, price, support, durability, warranty, a variety of features and customer service.

Leading local mattress brands have nothing to envy of the large international ones. Brands such as Polysleep, Douglas and Endy are among the most outstanding ones.

When it comes to comfort, price and support, the leading Canadian mattress brand Polysleep stands out in the market. By offering antimicrobial and temperature regulating foam made up of 4 layers to provide the best comfort, they offer its iconic integrated support foam frame, a unique feature in the industry that keeps the mattress from flattening when sitting on the edge and reinforce the structure.

"Polysleep foam is antimicrobial, so it provides you with a healthier sleep by preventing the growth of bacteria inside the mattress," says Shelly Wutke, Reviewer at Best Buy. "It's unbelievably comfortable from the minute it unrolls. I was the first to lie down on it, and I was shocked at how cushy it feels. While you know it is foam, it also feels supported in a way that I've never felt with a foam mattress. You can roll from side to side and it doesn't compress, and you can even sit on the side of the mattress and it won't sink down."

See the complete Best buy review about the Polysleep mattress.

Designed and manufactured in Canada, Polysleep offers three types of mattresses along with a baby mattress, each developed according to the specific needs of its customers. A brand of outstanding quality in its composition and function which allows producing smart and high-quality products at an affordable price.

Douglas and Endy, also made in Canada, offer a standard reference with a 3 layered motion isolation foam and soft and long-lasting non-waterproof cover.

Like the Polysleep Mattress, the Douglas Mattress is a memory foam model that excels in motion isolation, pressure relief, and noise. Although the Douglas isn't as conforming as some other all-foam mattresses, sleepers will sink into it some and feel a slight "hug" from the mattress.

According to the mattress reviews page tuck.com , "like many all-foam mattresses, the Douglas has good edge support. However, the edges of the Douglas Mattress tend to dip down a little when people sit on the mattress." Not a problem for sleepers who don't sleep near the edge of the bed.

For average and lightweight sleepers Endy is a comfortable option. However, the foam used by Endy takes longer to return to its original shape. With a firmness index of 5/10, the Endy mattress layers are less firm than similar products on the market, making it suitable for people who appreciate softer mattresses.

Tests have shown less support on the edges of the Endy mattress, with the ends sagging when sat upon it. This lack of support will not do the trick for people who tend to sleep on their side or seek a more balanced sleep surface.

When talking about Black Friday deals, it is always a surprise! To keep up, it is good to sign up for newsletters and check out the websites to be on top of the offers these leading brands will be launching.

Finally, besides the comfort vs. price and support, it is also important to consider the payment benefits these brands have to offer. For example, brands such as Endy, offer a 0% financing option, which is a great deal! However, this does not work during periods of sales or offers on the mattress. Others, such as Polysleep , offer a 0% financing option valid at all times and during promotional sales periods.

If you want to dig deep on comparative reviews for the best mattress Black Friday Deals, you can check:

Polysleep Vs. Douglas

Endy Vs. Polysleep

Polysleep Reviews:

Best Buy

Honest Mattress Reviews

SOURCE Polysleep

For further information: Maria Bello - Media Relations, [email protected], +1 (514) 629 4044

Related Links

https://polysleep.ca/

