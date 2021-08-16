Matthew Keezer Talks About Uruguay - Explore its Fascinating Cultural Mixture

Uruguay is a smaller country that can be found with its borders alongside Brazil and Argentina. A colony of both Portugal and Spain, it general atmosphere shows influences of both cultures. The Charrua people were the original indigenous inhabitants. However, little remains of their culture these days. In the 19th century, the country was home to a number of African slaves and their celebrations and traditions are connected to Uruguay's current cultural flavor.

Noted travel authority, Matthew Keezer, notes that Uruguay has a lot to offer for those who are fond of excellent cuisine. There are also many natural attractions to be enjoyed at your own pace as well as some unexpected traditions such as "eating tortas fritas on rainy days". Tortas fritas are a delicious fried dough treat that is sold from outdoor carts and, for some reason, the locals adhere to the custom of eating them on rainy days which they say makes them taste better!