Matthew Keezer Talks About: Top 5 RV Travel Destinations in the United States

Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona

Arizona's Grand Canyon is undoubtedly a popular stop for campers of all kinds, including RV travelers, as well as a bucket-list destination for many. The Grand Canyon's South Rim is close by. Trailer Village RV Park is the only RV park inside the national park with complete hookups. RV camping is accessible at Mather Campground, which can host trailers up to 30 feet in length. Woody Mountain Campground, located just outside the park in Flagstaff, has pull-through RV sites and loads of on-site facilities.

Zion National Park, Utah

Matthew Keezer recommends RV campers looking to stay in Zion National Park to make reservations in advance, as both the Watchman and South Campgrounds are popular with tourists. From April to September, the southern Utah area draws 70% of annual tourists thanks to its spectacular red cliffs and world-class hiking. Another great place to stay is the Dark Sky RV Campground in Kanab.

Shenandoah National Park, Virginia

Lewis Mountain, located atop Virginia's Shenandoah National Park, is the park's smallest campground, but it provides solitude and is close to some of the park's most famous attractions, including Big Meadows. Hikers have lots of choices since the Appalachian Trail passes right alongside the campground. The small park reopened on March 25, and reservations are now being taken.

Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming, Montana and Idaho

Thousands of campsites and lots of parking for RV travelers can be found in the country's first national park. Mammoth Campground is the park's only year-round campground, with room for RVs up to 75 feet deep. However, Matthew Keezer says that this campground has one disadvantage - the shortage of hookups and dump stations. Valley View RV Park Campground is a big-rig-friendly campground situated only 15 minutes from Yellowstone National Park. A laundry room, grocery store, and gas station are among the facilities available to campers, in addition to the perfect location and breathtaking scenery.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park, North Carolina and Tennessee

For RV travelers seeking to get away from the hordes of visitors and social distance in Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Matthew Keezer recommends the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. There are a number of excellent campgrounds to choose from, including the quiet Smokemont and the less traversed Indian Creek. Families will appreciate Big Meadow Family Campground and Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resort: Cherokee in the meantime. Among other items, the former includes a playground, a splash pond, and a dog park.

