Covid-19 Considerations for Visiting Tahiti

As of the time of this writing, there are travel bans in place for French Polynesia. However, as we approach a post-COVID world, things are expected to change in the near future. Therefore, if you have always wanted to visit the Island of Tahiti, now would be a good time to research potential tourist attractions so that you will be prepared when tourist services resume.

Of course, Matthew Keezer highly suggests that anyone who is planning to travel to Tahiti (or any other vacation site consideration) will want to check out the latest information found on an updated Covid-19 information website for that particular location.

Popular Attractions to Visit in Tahiti

La Plage de Maui – one of the primary attractions of this stunning beach is its beautiful white sand, which contrasts with the black coloration of the volcanic sand of Tahiti's other beaches. Matthew Keezer also notes that the warm waters are unbelievable clear and the lagoon is particularly calm. Fresh seafood can also be enjoyed at the beach's local snack bar.

La Plage de Maui is located about 40 miles southeast of the capital city of Papeete, but the trip is well worth the time that it takes to get there.

Fautaua Waterfall - If you find yourself in Tahiti during its rainy season, then you are in for a treat. The increased precipitation adds immensely to the majesty of this popular Tahiti location. The waterfall is located in the lush Fautaua Valley, this magnificent waterfall descends into a large crystal-clear pool.

Matthew Keezer points out that hiking to the waterfall may be a bit strenuous for some and should be done with a tour guide/group. However, for those who are up for this, more information can be obtained from your hotel or rental host.

After having staying in the same location during the pandemic, Matthew Keezer suggests that planning a vacation to the Island of Tahiti is a great way to entertain yourself and your family. That way, when the time comes, you'll be ready to enjoy all of Tahiti's scenic wonders!

SOURCE Shared Media

For further information: [email protected]