It should also be said that Slovenia, interestingly enough, has recognized as a foodie "heaven". As such, it's been named "European Region of Gastronomy for 2021" in which 6 of its restaurants located there have been awarded a total of 7 Michelin stars in 2020. When you add that to a reputation for great climate, gorgeous scenery and its focus on nature, Slovenia is a no-brainer when it comes to being on the list for hotspots in the tourism industry.

COVID-19 Considerations for Visiting Slovenia

As of this writing, Matthew Keezer points out that, once again, Slovenia has opened its borders to travelers. Currently, Slovenia has approved a COVID-19 vaccine for use and has, in part, established the following parameters for entry into the country:

No quarantine period is needed if the travelers has a negative PCR test for COVID-19 that is not older than 48 hours.

These conditions are in effect for all countries that are not on Slovenia's "Red List". More information can be found its government website.

Matthew Keezer also recommends that you check directly with the attractions and places that you wish to visit, just prior to your trip, in order to see if they're currently open.

Planning Things to Do in Slovenia

Matthew Keezer suggests checking out the following things to do once you're in Slovenia:

Postojna – is a relatively small town in Southwest Slovenia that is noted for its scenic and extensive cave system. There is even a popular train tour that can provide amazingly photographic cavern vistas that the whole family can enjoy.

Ljubljana – is the capital of Slovenia and is also considered one of the best tourist destinations in the country. There, you can enjoy attractions such as; art and architecture museums, an impressive zoo, the Slovenian Philharmonic and the Slovene National Theater.

If you've been stuck in your same home location for an extended period of time, then you definitely will want to start planning your next vacation. Matthew Keezer says that a great single or family-related activity aimed at relieving boredom is looking over the vacation-related options that are quickly becoming popular in a post-pandemic world. In addition, now may be the time to consider your vacation as there are fewer tourists to contend with that can cause crowding in the attractions that you wish to visit.

