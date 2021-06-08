Matthew Keezer Talks About Sicily - Explore the Vast Beauty of Both the Modern and Ancient Worlds

You'll also can taste some of the most famous Italian cuisine to be found anywhere on the planet. In addition, Mount Etna offers staggering views of an active volcano with its unique photo opportunities. You'll also find incredibly intricate architecture, such as the Royal Palace and Palatine Chapel, with beauty that will overwhelm your senses.

There is also an exciting nightlife to be found all throughout the city. Whether you wish to enjoy the performances at Italy's grandest opera house, Teatro Massimo, or feast your way through the sumptuous street markets, the nights in Sicily hold many surprises for the adventurous. These are just a few of the reasons why Matthew Keezer has always recommended Sicily as one of his top tourist destination picks!

Things to Do in Sicily

Matthew Keezer suggests checking out the following attractions once you're in Sicily, which include:

Street food Walking Tours – Sicily is famous for its street food walking tours in which you'll have the opportunity to sample some of extraordinary flavors to be found in these iconic walking tours.

is famous for its street food walking tours in which you'll have the opportunity to sample some of extraordinary flavors to be found in these iconic walking tours. Modello Beach – Those who have visited this gorgeous beach recommend it for its crisp, clean waters and suggest renting a beach chair and umbrella for the day. In addition, colorful cabins and art nouveau beaches line this picturesque location.

Aeolian Islands – There is a fascinating selection of island travel destinations that offer attractions such as viewing the erupting Stromboli volcano (nighttime is best) or the photo opportunities presented by a Norman cathedral.

Matthew Keezer also wants to remind travelers that it remains prudent to follow any COVID restrictions, which are currently in place, by checking with a local government website.

Have you been longing for the freedom of travel after having to place your vacation plans on hold? Well, now is the time to plan that long-awaited getaway for you and your loved ones. Finalizing the details of your dream trip is a great way to liven up an evening with plans that involve visiting a new and exotic location. Matthew Keezer also suggests that now is the best time to visit the destination of your choice in order to avoid future crowds to these popular tourist hot spots!

