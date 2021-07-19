Matthew Keezer Talks about Romania - A Vacation Immersed in a Rich Cultural Adventure

Matthew Keezer, points out that this medieval city has preserved a large number of features from its past that are of particular interests to tourists. For example, you can visit many old buildings that feature astounding stories of the city's past along with museums that present an amazing display of artifacts that are many hundreds of years old!

The antique feel of the city provides the ambiance of a well-known medieval center of civilization and commerce that feature advances in engineering and architecture that attracts tourists from all around the world. In addition to the lush, green spaces to be found within the region, there are also cultural events and popular sporting attractions, a well. For example, this city hosts the Tour of Sibiu, which is known to be the most important bicycle event in South-Eastern Europe. It also features the most difficult motorbike race in the world (Red Bull Romaniacs).

Things to Do in Sibiu

Matthew Keezer suggests that you check out these things to do, while you're in Sibiu:

Big Square (Piata Mare) – This is Sibiu's famous historical center that houses a number of historical monuments. Visitors have the options of taking a walking or a biking tour throughout the center. These can be either one-day or multi-day tours in which you will appreciate the area's landscaping, fine restaurants and UNESCO-designated historical monuments.

– This is Sibiu's famous historical center that houses a number of historical monuments. Visitors have the options of taking a walking or a biking tour throughout the center. These can be either one-day or multi-day tours in which you will appreciate the area's landscaping, fine restaurants and UNESCO-designated historical monuments. Sibiu Zoological Gardens – Here, you'll find many different species of birds and wild animals (i.e. Siberian tigers, monkeys, wolves, bears, etc.) surrounded by picturesque lakes and forestry. There is also a downloadable application that will assist you with your tour.

Matthew Keezer suggests that your first step is to start planning that vacation by looking over all the attractions that you would like to visit and setting up the itinerary that best suits your convenience. Now is the time to start your vacation planning in order to avoid any crowding that is sure to come in the very near future!

