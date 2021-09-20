Noted travel authority Matthew Keezer suggests that you take the time to view Jordan's different UNESCO World Heritage Sites. You can view the ancient frescos in the castle of Quseir Amra that has stood for over 1,300 years. Or you can opt to visit the incredible sites in the ancient city of the Nabataeans Empire in Petra that will provide you with amazing photo opportunities unlike any other in the world.

Matthew Keezer also points out that there are many varied and unique tours that are available in Jordan. For example, adventure seekers can ride on camels, Arabian horses or even ATVs, courtesy of the Zalabia Bedouins, which is a cultural group famous for tourism services in the Wadi Rum Region. This hospital group of nomadic people has turned their location into a visitor-friendly outdoor playground! And for those who love the water, there are numerous opportunities to snorkel, swim and engage in other beach-related activities along the breathtaking coastline of the Red Sea.

Things to Do in Jordan

Matthew Keezer suggests that you check out these things to do, while you're in Jordan:

Explore Ancient Petra – It's suggested that you set aside at least a couple of days in order to visit the highlights of one of the New7Wonders of the World with over 800 registered sites. Rediscovered by Swiss explorer Jean Louis Burckhardt more than 200 years ago, Petra is considered the jewel of Jordan . This particularly well-preserved city offers an experience that you'll remember for the rest of your life.

more than 200 years ago, Petra is considered the jewel of . This particularly well-preserved city offers an experience that you'll remember for the rest of your life. Float in the Dead Sea – This is a must-do adventure for those visiting Jordan . Glowing with an intense shade of turquoise, the Dead Sea is known for its mineral-rich water that is so salient and dense, that all you'll be able to do is float on its surface! However, the water is rumored to have remarkable healing qualities for your skin.

Matthew Keezer says that this is the time to make plans for your next vacation destination in order to avoid potential tourism crowds in the near future. Jordan is known for its wide selection of different visitor attractions for those who love to travel. Whether it's camel-riding in the desert on lounging on a beach along the Red Sea, Jordan is the place to do it all! Of course, Matthew Keezer also suggests that you follow all of the COVID restrictions that you can find on local websites.

SOURCE Shared Media

For further information: [email protected]