Guatemala is the place to travel for those who are really seeking a unique vacation that is "out of the ordinary". Here, you'll experience attractions that you just won't find anywhere else in the world that will create memories which will last a lifetime!

MONTREAL, July 12, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Experienced travel authority Matthew Keezer recommends Guatemala as a fantastic place to enjoy activities that are one-of-a-kind. These can include; drinking the most highly-regarded coffee in the world, which has been hand-picked by the locals and freshly roasted from nearby mountainous regions. After your morning coffee and breakfast, you can then take a tour of the ruins of a once-mighty Mayan civilization. Later, that afternoon, you can also view majestic smoking volcanoes while deciding on your evening's itinerary.