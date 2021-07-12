Matthew Keezer Talks about Guatemala - A Tourist Adventure Like No Other
Jul 12, 2021, 08:00 ET
Guatemala is the place to travel for those who are really seeking a unique vacation that is "out of the ordinary". Here, you'll experience attractions that you just won't find anywhere else in the world that will create memories which will last a lifetime!
MONTREAL, July 12, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Experienced travel authority Matthew Keezer recommends Guatemala as a fantastic place to enjoy activities that are one-of-a-kind. These can include; drinking the most highly-regarded coffee in the world, which has been hand-picked by the locals and freshly roasted from nearby mountainous regions. After your morning coffee and breakfast, you can then take a tour of the ruins of a once-mighty Mayan civilization. Later, that afternoon, you can also view majestic smoking volcanoes while deciding on your evening's itinerary.
Matthew Keezer also points out that Guatemala is also a great place to mingle with the locals who are exceptionally friendly to visitors that wish to explore the area and learn about the traditions and history of their locale. Imagine having the opportunity of sightseeing from a converted school bus that has been painted with vibrant colors, which is considered a must-do activity. You can also take advantage of Guatemala's pristine black sand beaches for relaxing with options for surfing or deep-sea fishing.
Things to Do in Guatemala
Matthew Keezer suggests checking out the following attractions once you're in Guatemala, which include:
- Explore the Mayan Ruins of Tikal – the Tikal Mayan Ruins is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and the Great Plaza is considered perhaps the most spectacular and interesting sights in Guatemala. The plaza is home to intricate carved alters, ceremonial buildings and palaces. There are also two gigantic pyramids that are known today as Temple I and Temple II.
- Hike up to the Active Volcanoes - for those who are looking for a more physical attraction, there is the opportunity to take an active volcano hiking tour. The most accessible tour that is suitable for hikers and families of all hiking abilities is the Volcan Pacaya. How about roasting marshmallows over hot lava rocks for a unique activity?
- Shopping in the Local Markets – Guatemala is famous for its colorful hand-woven textiles and other artisan goods. You'll be hard-pressed when it comes to deciding as to what to buy when visiting the numerous market places hosted by the friendly locals. But even if you run out of room to purchase any more souvenirs, you can also sample the local cuisine with foods that are unique to the region.
Of course, Matthew Keezer would also like to remind travelers they will want to follow any COVID restrictions, which are currently in place, by viewing the local government websites.
Have you been eagerly anticipating your next vacation opportunity? Well, now is the time to get ready for your trip to enjoy the sights and adventures that await you in a different part of the world! Matthew Keezer suggests that you start by making your arrangements as soon as possible in order to avoid the tourist rush.
