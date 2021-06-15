Matthew Keezer Talks About Dubai the Holiday Hot Spot of the United Arab Emirates

However, besides shopping, this city is also known for its cultural highlights and other forms of entertainment in addition to the shopping bargains that can be found there. For example, stroll around the Al Fahidi quarter and you'll find the original Dubai, prior to the glitz. Afterwards, you can cruise along the Dubai Creek and discover that there is a lot more to this city than its glamorous exterior.

Things to Do in Dubai

Matthew Keezer suggests checking out the following attractions once you're in Dubai:

Shopping – For an amazing experience, see what Dubai has done when it comes to their legendary shopping malls! Besides searching for bargains, you can enjoy the many entertainment attractions (such as ice-skating!) located in these fantastic extravaganzas.

Dubai Museum - For a fascinating look into the history of the UAE, check out the Dubai Museum. Considered one of the best museums in the world, you'll have one of the best educational experiences imaginable!

Burj Khalifa – Visit the tallest buildings in the World. At over 828 meters high you get the unique chance to gaze upon the beautiful city. Make sure to reserve your visiting time in advance. We recommend going in the mornings since there is less of a line up.

Dune Bashing – If you are up for some adventure, Dune Bashing is for you. A day of off roading in the desert and experience a beautiful sunset all in one day. Tip: Make sure to eat light before the trip!

COVID-19 Considerations for Visiting Dubai

As of this writing, Matthew Keezer points out that Dubai is in the process of recovering from the pandemic and ensuring that tourists are, once again, made to feel welcome. While you should check the current Dubai websites for the latest COVID-19 restriction prior to your trip, here are some of the current considerations.

If you're tired of sitting at home and if your family is bored, then it's time to begin planning your vacation. Matthew Keezer suggests that a great family activity would be to sit down and determine where you want to go and what you want to do when you get to your next vacation spot. With lower crowd populations, now is the best time to consider scheduling your trip.

