Covid-19 Considerations for Visiting Bora Bora

Prior to boarding :

:

Proof of a negative RT-PCR test carried out within three days prior to their international air departure. If the result is not obtained in due time, a certificate of completion of the RT-PCR test must be presented to the airline company. Any antigen test listed on this FDA site is acceptable for the same-day test in the event the RT-PCR test result was not received.

Present the receipt of the health registration from theEtis platform.

Of course, Matthew Keezer highly suggests that you check with a local government website for any updates to the country's COVID restrictions just prior to your scheduled trip.

Planning Things to do in Bora Bora

Among the many ocean-related things to do in Bora Bora, Matthew Keezer suggests that you take advantage of the highly entertaining Bora Bora boat tours that are offered at reasonable rates. Photo opportunities abound while sailing on the open waters!

For adventurous fun and entertainment, Matthew Keezer also suggests checking out the Stingray and Shark feeding and interaction opportunities that can come with snorkeling in the crystal clear island waters.

For land-oriented adventure, try out Bora Bora's 4X4 land excursions. These day trips offer breathtaking views and a chance to discover the history and legends of Bora Bora. This attraction may make you feel like an Indiana Jones-type archeologist when it comes to the things you'll discover.

Being stuck at home can be a trying affair for singles and certainly for entire families. That's why Matthew Keezer suggests that you may want to start planning your post-pandemic vacation to Bora Bora, which offers a truly entertaining and distant location to get away from it all!

