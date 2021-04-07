Matthew Keezer suggests that for those who like the out-of-doors, there are caves to explore and pristine beaches for relaxing and swimming. For those interested in educational sites, historical museums are available which depict the islands history of seafaring adventures. There are also excellent restaurants and night clubs for those who care for more urban attractions.

Covid-19 Considerations for Visiting Bermuda (As per the CDC)

Do NOT travel if you were exposed to COVID-19, you are sick, or you test positive for COVID-19.

if you were exposed to COVID-19, you are sick, or you test positive for COVID-19. Follow all entry requirements for your destination and provide any required or requested health information.

If you do not follow your destination's requirements, you may be denied entry and required to return to the United States .

Of course, Matthew Keezer also highly suggests that a potential vacationer check with the current local government website regarding COVID regulations that are in effect.

Things to do in Bermuda

Matthew Keezer offers up some suggestions for those who are looking for some of the more popular attractions in Bermuda. These include:

Bermuda Aquarium and Natural History Museum and Zoo – Bermuda is famous for its huge selection of species of tropical fish and other forms of exotic island wildlife. It also catalogs the changes that have undergone in the area and the effects of invasive species for those interested in ecology. This is an attraction that the whole family can enjoy while learning more about the wonders of Biology and Zoology.

– is famous for its huge selection of species of tropical fish and other forms of exotic island wildlife. It also catalogs the changes that have undergone in the area and the effects of invasive species for those interested in ecology. This is an attraction that the whole family can enjoy while learning more about the wonders of Biology and Zoology. Clearwater Beach – This popular location was once part of a U.S. Air Force Base and NASA tracking station, but now serves as a favorite tourist attraction. Here, you'll find; hydro-bike rentals, snorkeling and kayaking. It's also home to a seasonal cocktail bar.

– This popular location was once part of a U.S. Air Force Base and NASA tracking station, but now serves as a favorite tourist attraction. Here, you'll find; hydro-bike rentals, snorkeling and kayaking. It's also home to a seasonal cocktail bar. Dolphin Quest – Located at the Natural Museum of Bermuda , Dolphin Quest affords visitors the chance to, among other dolphin-related features, enjoy hands-on interaction with dolphins.

After having to remain in a single location during the pandemic, Matthew Keezer suggests that planning a vacation in Bermuda might be just the thing to deal more easily with the subsequent boredom. A Bermuda vacation is perfect for those in the mood for "something different"!

