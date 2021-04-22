Matthew Keezer Talks About Belize - A Beautiful Caribbean Tourist Getaway

In addition, Belize is also known for its world-class luxury hotels and restaurants that feature some of the most delicious food that you'll ever have the chance to enjoy. Belize is a favored location for eco-tourists since few locations in the world can match its ecosystem diversity, which is packed in such a relatively small locale.

Belize is also home to The Great Blue Hole (a UNESCO World Heritage site) which draws divers and anglers from all over the world. You should also check out the Belize Barrier Reef, which is the second-largest barrier reef in existence. The Cockscomb Wildlife Sanctuary is located in an isolated tropical forest that is designed to protect some of nature's most fascinating creatures such as; jaguars, pumas and ocelots.

COVID-19 Considerations for Visiting Belize

Currently, vacationers are not restricted when it comes to traveling to Belize. However, travelers must test negative for COVID-19 and may need to book approved Gold Standard Accommodations.

However, Matthew Keezer always suggests that anyone planning to visit Belize should check out the current COVID information that's available, before making travel arrangements.

Top-Rated Tourist Attractions Found in Belize

Belize offers a wide range of fun activities and fantastic sites that make for incredible photo opportunities. These include:

The Lamanai Archeological Reserve – Discover the ruins of an ancient Mayan complex that was occupied from the Early Maya period all the way into the 20th century! Visitors can travel to the ruins on unpaved roads or choose to venture there by boat along the river. You'll learn about the history of the Mayan civilization while climbing the temple for an outstanding panoramic view.

The Belize Zoo – The zoo is home to some of the most unusual and fascinating animals in this part of the world. The over 46 different species of wildlife are mostly rescue animals, which include; howler monkeys, spider monkeys, tapirs and toucans.

Matthew Keezer suggests that before you travel to Belize that you check directly with the tourist attractions that you wish to visit in order to see if they are currently open.

Having to remain stuck in the same location can be a challenging time for you and your family. But one of the best remedies for boredom can be found in planning for your next vacation. Belize offers many attractive activities that will delight those of all ages.

SOURCE Shared Media

For further information: [email protected]