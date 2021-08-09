Matthew Keezer Talks about Alentejo, Portugal - Kick Back and Enjoy the View

Whether you're here for the wonderful and romantic vistas or looking to sample some of Portugal's finest cuisine, Alentejo has it all. However, don't forget to tour the historical sites, as well. There are a number of towering castles and other educational attractions that will interest you as well as your entire family.

MONTREAL, Aug. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Noted travel expert Matthew Keezer recommends Alentejo, Portugal for those who are interested in touring some fascinating historical sites that include a sizable number of magnificent castles among its attractions. As Portugal's largest region, it extends from Algarve towards central Portugal and reaches from the Portuguese-Spanish border to the Atlantic Ocean. Alentejo is lined on its western border by a rugged coast where you can find a number of rural farms and some enjoyable tourist ventures involving nature among its outdoor pursuits. The villages are known for exuding Portugal's traditional heritage, but that's only part of the regions tourist-related fun and adventure.