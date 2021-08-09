Matthew Keezer Talks about Alentejo, Portugal - Kick Back and Enjoy the View
Aug 09, 2021, 11:47 ET
Whether you're here for the wonderful and romantic vistas or looking to sample some of Portugal's finest cuisine, Alentejo has it all. However, don't forget to tour the historical sites, as well. There are a number of towering castles and other educational attractions that will interest you as well as your entire family.
MONTREAL, Aug. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Noted travel expert Matthew Keezer recommends Alentejo, Portugal for those who are interested in touring some fascinating historical sites that include a sizable number of magnificent castles among its attractions. As Portugal's largest region, it extends from Algarve towards central Portugal and reaches from the Portuguese-Spanish border to the Atlantic Ocean. Alentejo is lined on its western border by a rugged coast where you can find a number of rural farms and some enjoyable tourist ventures involving nature among its outdoor pursuits. The villages are known for exuding Portugal's traditional heritage, but that's only part of the regions tourist-related fun and adventure.
Whether you would prefer to check out one of Alentejo's famous wineries or enjoy a sumptuous meal at one of its highly-rated restaurants, Matthew Keezer notes that you will experience the best that the country has to offer. In addition, one of the advantages of a trip to this region is the fact that it isn't overly expensive when it comes to the sights and activities that you can enjoy on your vacation in Alentejo. So start planning for your next adventure in this exceptionally popular European location!
Highlighted Things to Do in Alentejo
Matthew Keezer suggests that you check out these things to do, while you're in Alentejo:
- Spend a weekend on the Tróia Peninsula – Considered to be one of the most magnificent coastal areas of Portugal, it's the perfect place to enjoy a holiday retreat, far from the more crowded beaches in the surrounding region. It's located along the Sado River Estuary; the area is also famous for bird watching, dolphin watching and various water sports. It's also home to some ancient Roman ruins, as well.
- Visit one of the historical castles – Matthew Keezer suggests that you don't pass up the opportunity to tour one of the many castles located in Alentejo. Along its border with Spain, you can find a number of fortified cities and castle that date back to the years in which invasions and ancient battles took place.
Isn't it about time that you consider taking in the wonderful sights that the world has to offer? Well, if you're ready to enjoy your next vacation, consider Alentejo. Matthew Keezer notes that it's the best way to get a chance to see what Portugal has been famous for when it comes to today's tourist destinations. Matthew Keezer also wants to remind you that now is the time to start planning, since you'll want to avoid the future rush to this hugely popular destination. Just remember to follow all of the current COVID restrictions that can be found on its local government websites.
