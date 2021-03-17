As of the time of this writing, there may still be various areas that are instituting quarantine for Covid-19. Therefore, it's important to check the specific location that you want to travel to for the latest information. Wearing masks indoors is also mandatory at this time. There is also a 50% reduction in the number of patrons that are allowed in cafes and restaurants. Mosques and the Coptic Church of Egypt services have been placed under government limitation but Catholic churches remain open.

Of course, Matthew Keezer highly suggests that anyone who is planning to travel to Egypt (or any other vacation site) will want to review the information found on an updated Covid-19 information website for that location.

Popular Places to Visit in Egypt

Luxor - A thousand years after the pyramids were built, the New Kingdom of Egypt shifted its seat of power from Memphis to Luxor (called Thebes in ancient times). This made Luxor the hub of political and cultural activity. These days, Luxor is considered the "largest open-air museum in the world". From tombs to temples, there is so much to see, that Matthew Keezer recommends you reserves a few days in to take it all in.

The Luxor Temple is perfect for nighttime visitation and exploration since it is beautifully illuminated for that purpose. While your admission ticket will cover several of the tombs, you should expect to pay a bit more for a visit to the tomb of King Tutankhamun, which is considered to tour's highlight.

The Giza Plateau - This attraction is something that will be familiar to most and is one of the most visited tourist spots in the world. It's located just west of Cairo and it features upscale hotels, endless shopping and, of course, Egypt's three main pyramids, Khufu, Khafre and Menkaure.

Matthew Keezer suggests that you pay the little extra to enter The Great Pyramid of Khufu (Cheops) for photo opportunities. If you're a little more adventurous, you can also take a camel ride out into the desert. You'll also want to make a stop at the Sphinx for additional photo taking.

After having been relegated to staying in the same location for an extended period of time, Matthew Keezer suggests that a vacation to Egypt is a marvelous way to both entertain and educate yourself and your family. The huge number of tourist attractions makes this a favorite vacation stop for people of all ages!

