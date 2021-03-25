Matthew Keezer's Views on Jamaica - A Cultural Experience Not to be Missed!

Covid-19 Considerations for Visiting Jamaica

As of this writing, Jamaica's borders are open to most foreign travelers. However, all travelers, who are over the age of 12, must present a negative COVID-19 PCR or Antigen test result in order to check in for a flight destined to arrive in Jamaica.

Of course, Matthew Keezer highly suggests that you check with a local government website for any COVID updates prior to your scheduled trip.

Things to do in Jamaica

Among the many things to do in Jamaica, Matthew Keezer suggests that you pay a visit to the Bob Marley Museum. The museum is located at 56 Hope Road in Kingston and it was a former place of residence for the music industry giant. It was also home to his record label, "Tuff Gong", which was originally founded by "The Wailers" in 1970.

The Fire Water Pond is one of the most interesting sights to see in Jamaica. That's because it's a water pond that can actually produce fire! This is due to the high concentration of sulphur in the water. Located at Windsor in St Ann, the residents tell many stories about the rejuvenating and healing properties of the water.

The Devon House is a Georgian-style mansion that is one of Kingston's most visited landmarks. Matthew Keezer notes the presence of lush green lawns and the beautiful exotic flowers and water fountain, which presents an excellent photo opportunity. Restaurants are also available with the highly popular Devon House I-Scream ice-cream shop.

Planning for your next vacation make sure to do it safe. There are many wonderful places to visit and they can also be less crowded at this time for you and your family to enjoy!

SOURCE Shared Media

For further information: [email protected]