Hawaii

Hawaii is one of the few states in America that provides travelers with an opportunity to relax and have an insane amount of fun at the same time. Hawaii is famously home to some of the best beaches in the world, making it a perfect choice for those seeking recreation. Also, Hawaii has quite a decent nightlife, and travelers can enjoy bars, casinos, and even music festivals.

Michigan

Even though many might find it surprising to find Michigan on this list, Matthew Keezer states that this state has plenty to offer. For example, many travelers are surprised when they find out that Michigan features the most golf courses and country clubs per capita of any state in America.

Louisiana

Since Louisiana lacks beaches, it may not be the best choice for summer travelers who seek relaxation by the ocean. However, New Orleans helps propel Louisiana to one of the most fun states to visit in America. What makes Louisiana remarkable is that top destinations such as Baton Rouge, Lake Charles, and Lafayette combine history, culture, and nightlife for the most fun trip ever.

Minnesota

Minnesota is one of the few countries in the States that ensures stellar entertainment, recreation, and nightlife. Minnesota is home to the third-most performing-arts theaters. The stat ranks as the second-highest when it comes to personal expenditures on recreation services per capita. In addition, Minnesota is also well known for its parks that offer a variety of recreational activities.

Nevada

Nevada is the home to the world's entertainment capital, Las Vegas, so it had to be included in this list. Matthew Keezer believes that no other state can match the nightlife that Nevada provides. Also, this state performs well when it comes to the variety of arts, entertainment, and recreation establishments. Interestingly enough, Nevada has the highest state and local expenditures on parks and recreation per capita.

California

Matthew Keezer believes that California is currently the state that has the most to offer. California is one of the best locations for those interested in crazy nightlife. When it comes to recreation, no state has more restaurants, theaters, or fitness centers per capita than California. Without any doubt, California checks every box with its amazing beaches, landmarks, national parks, scenic road trips, and theme parks.

Even though there are fewer travel restrictions currently and the States are gradually opening borders to its visitors, Matthew Keezer recommends all travelers to stay up to date with the latest rules and regulations due to COVID-19 before booking their trip.

