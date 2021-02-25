Matthew Keezer on Cruising During Travel Restrictions

Cruising during travel restrictions is possible, but Matthew Keezer points out that the experience is quite different from before the pandemic. Before breakfast, all passengers undergo a temperature check, and they sit at socially distanced tables. It is possible to go and dance at a club in the evening as long as the passengers wear masks and keep a proper distance from each other.

Even though the cruising experience has changed significantly, it still remains enjoyable. However, they will have to get used to special "safety ambassadors" who walk around the ships and ensure that people don't cluster in large groups. The ambassadors also remind passengers to wash their hands or at least use a hand sanitizer.

To prevent the virus from spreading, many cruise ships decided to cancel the live entertainment. Not having music and karaoke in the lounges makes the ships feel empty, but the overall experience is not much different from before.

Matthew believes that many of these practices, such as limited capacity, are implemented temporarily since they aren't economically sustainable in the long term. They are just a measure to get the industry back on its feet and make sure that all passengers enjoy a safe and healthy experience.

Safety Tips for Cruising During COVID-19

Even though cruise ships have safety and health procedures in place, travelers should also make sure to protect themselves and others on the ship as well as at home. Matthew Keezer shares a few safety tips for all those who are planning to go on a cruise during travel restrictions:

It is recommended to wear a mask that covers both the nose and mouth when in shared spaces.

All passengers should make sure to stay at least 6 feet/2 meters away from each other unless they are traveling together.

For increased safety, passengers should wash their hands or use a hand sanitizer as frequently as possible. Also, they should avoid touching their eyes, nose, and mouth.

In case the passenger experiences any of COVID-19 symptoms, they should stay in their cabin and notify the onboard medical center immediately.

Matthew Keezer recommends all travelers to get tested 3-5 days after the trip and stay at home for seven days, even if the test is negative. Those who are unable to get tested should isolate themselves for ten days after their travel. Finally, to protect people who are at increased risk for severe illness, those who go on a cruise should avoid any contact with them for 14 days, even if tested negative.

SOURCE Shared Media

For further information: [email protected]