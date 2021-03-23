Matthew Keezer on British Virgin Islands - A Pristine Paradise for Vacationers
One of the most beautiful and lush island destinations can be found amid the British Virgin Islands – a vacation spot designed for everyone!
MONTREAL, March 23, 2021 /CNW/ - For those who are seeking a vacation destination that features sailing destination and beach-related fun, then look no further than the British Virgin Islands! Noted travel expert Matthew Keezer points out that many visitors choose to sail over to one of the premier diving sites, such as RMS Rhone. He also recommends; Smuggler's Cove and Cane Garden Bay. These represent some of the world's best beaches for those who wish to get a bit of sun as well as enjoy the clean ocean waters.
Matthew Keezer also suggests trying some of the imaginative local cocktails that are concocted in the tourist-friendly night clubs and bars. You also have the option to just hang out in your beach gear at one of the local daytime drinking pit stops. Whether it's daytime or nighttime, the British Virgin Islands represents a highly enjoyable vacation for both singles and families.
Current Covid-19 Considerations
As of the time of this writing, anyone travelling by air is required to possess a negative Covid-19 test result or documentation that indicates Covid-19 recovery prior to boarding their flight. In addition, masks are required when travelling on; planes, trains, buses and any other forms of public transportation. This is also true when entering transportation hubs such as; airports, railway stations and bus terminals.
Matthew Keezer also suggests checking with the current government advisory when it comes to the latest advisory regarding Covid-19 regulations and conditions.
Fun-filled Attractions to be found in the British Virgin Islands
While being noted for its many aquatic activities (after all, we're talking about islands here), you can also find a change of pace at the Gorda Peak National Park. If you enjoy photography, this location is considered on the world's most beautiful locations.
There, you'll find two well-marked trails for hiking that will take you to the very summit of Gorda Peak. This is the highest point on the island and features an observation tower that will allow one to see the incredible natural vistas across the islands.
Matthew Keezer also recommends The North Sound, which is on the Northeast shore of Virgin Gorda. This is considered an excellent water sports center. Located here are protected water resources and anchorages. Needless to say, you'll find every type of boat and water activity for your enjoyment. For hiking, you will want to visit the island of Prickly Pear.
If you're putting together a list of your next travel destinations, Matthew Keezer suggests that you seriously consider the British Virgin Islands as your first stop after the confinements of the Covid-19 pandemic. Get ready for a good time that you'll never forget!
