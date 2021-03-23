Matthew Keezer on British Virgin Islands - A Pristine Paradise for Vacationers

Matthew Keezer also suggests trying some of the imaginative local cocktails that are concocted in the tourist-friendly night clubs and bars. You also have the option to just hang out in your beach gear at one of the local daytime drinking pit stops. Whether it's daytime or nighttime, the British Virgin Islands represents a highly enjoyable vacation for both singles and families.

Current Covid-19 Considerations

As of the time of this writing, anyone travelling by air is required to possess a negative Covid-19 test result or documentation that indicates Covid-19 recovery prior to boarding their flight. In addition, masks are required when travelling on; planes, trains, buses and any other forms of public transportation. This is also true when entering transportation hubs such as; airports, railway stations and bus terminals.

Matthew Keezer also suggests checking with the current government advisory when it comes to the latest advisory regarding Covid-19 regulations and conditions.

Fun-filled Attractions to be found in the British Virgin Islands

While being noted for its many aquatic activities (after all, we're talking about islands here), you can also find a change of pace at the Gorda Peak National Park. If you enjoy photography, this location is considered on the world's most beautiful locations.

There, you'll find two well-marked trails for hiking that will take you to the very summit of Gorda Peak. This is the highest point on the island and features an observation tower that will allow one to see the incredible natural vistas across the islands.

Matthew Keezer also recommends The North Sound, which is on the Northeast shore of Virgin Gorda. This is considered an excellent water sports center. Located here are protected water resources and anchorages. Needless to say, you'll find every type of boat and water activity for your enjoyment. For hiking, you will want to visit the island of Prickly Pear.

If you're putting together a list of your next travel destinations, Matthew Keezer suggests that you seriously consider the British Virgin Islands as your first stop after the confinements of the Covid-19 pandemic. Get ready for a good time that you'll never forget!

