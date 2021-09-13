Matthew Keezer Explores the Canary Islands - A Mixture of Tropical and Mediterranean Adventures

Noted travel authority, Matthew Keezer , suggests that tourists who seek a marine-oriented vacation would do well to visit Spain's Canary Islands. The largest of these islands are; Lanzarote, Gran Canaria, Fuerteventura, and Tenerife. These are the islands that tourists generally use as their "base" when island-hopping to the various other islands. Here, you'll have the opportunity to enjoy activities such as camel riding in Gran Canaria or wine tasting while exploring the Timanfaya National Park dormant volcanoes and other-worldly landscape.

Matthew Keezer notes that the climate is warm and inviting throughout the entire year. However, you may want to schedule your trip in February if you wish to experience the Carnival of Santa Cruz de Tenerife, which is known for its parades and Brazilian-like carnival atmosphere. This is when you'll get to see the mixture of the islands' South American, African and Spanish cultures on display. There are also a number of the expected beach activities as well as an exciting night life to be found anywhere else in Europe.

Things to Do in the Canary Islands

Matthew Keezer suggests that you check out these things to do, while you're in the Canary Islands:

Visit the Timanfaya National Park (Parque Nacional de Timanfaya) – This national park is a highly interesting and perhaps a bit eerie when viewing its lava fields and (dormant) volcanoes. It presents an alien-like terrain that is exceptionally popular with tourist from the nearby beach towns. Photo opportunities abound in this unique and memorable location.

Tenerife – This beach location is popular for its snorkeling and beach turtle kayak safaris. The marine life observation is provided in the most protective manner in consideration of the resident marine life.

– This beach location is popular for its snorkeling and beach turtle kayak safaris. The marine life observation is provided in the most protective manner in consideration of the resident marine life. Los Christianos Dolphin-Watching – You can relax while enjoying the spectacular views in search of dolphins and other. You can even book a cruise that features a marine biologist on board!

Matthew Keezer says that you should be planning your next vacation before the eventual rush of tourists in the near future. This way, you can avoid any crowding that can ensue when visitors, once again, make their way to this location. The Canary Islands offer a wide range of tourist activities and they are sure to be a prime destination for those who are ready to embark on a new tourism adventure. Of course, Matthew Keezer also suggests that you follow all of the COVID restrictions that you can find on government websites.

