Matterport Now Available to Billions of Android Customers in 175 Countries

Matterport Capture app arrives in the Google Play Store, fully compatible with the Matterport Pro2 Camera and popular 360 cameras for industry-leading 3D capture of the built world

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 20, 2021 /CNW/ -- Matterport, Inc., the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world, today announced the availability of the Matterport Capture app in the Google Play Store , giving billions of Android users in 175 countries the ability to quickly and easily capture buildings and spaces in immersive 3D. This release dramatically expands Matterport's market reach to include an additional 85% of the global smartphone installed base, and accelerates the company's rapid international expansion efforts across Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa where Android market share is especially concentrated.

Capture app for Android supports over 3,500 unique devices in 12 different languages, significantly increasing the world's access to Matterport's groundbreaking 3D capture and spatial data platform. And with seamless Android integration and support for the Matterport Pro2 camera, and six powerful 360 cameras by Insta360 and Ricoh, everyone can capture the world's buildings, homes and spaces in true 3D. Existing Matterport customers that run Android can now significantly reduce their cost of ownership while increasing their scanning capacity by simply utilizing the devices they already own.

Based in New York, NewstoneAECC is a professional services company that uses Matterport to scan 3D spaces for construction and facilities documentation, then bring the captured data into Building Information Management (BIM) software such as Autodesk AutoCAD and Revit. "With the Matterport Capture app for Android, we're able to increase our capacity and efficiency without the need to invest in additional smartphones or tablets. Now our entire nationwide network can scan Matterport 3D digital twins of every project by simply connecting their preferred Android device to our inventory of Insta360 cameras," said Hilly Lichtenstein, COO of NewstoneAECC.com.

Android users will also benefit from Matterport's seamless integration with Google Street View . Matterport digital twins of commercial buildings or spaces are just one click away from being published on the world's largest geospatial mapping platform in the world, giving businesses unprecedented access to new traffic from around the globe. Visitors will find integrated digital twins when searching in Google Search, Maps, Earth, and Street View and can choose to view the immersive space immediately.

"We have been working on a path to Android and we really wanted to get it right," said Japjit Tulsi, CTO of Matterport. "With this exciting new release, Android users everywhere can get started with Matterport using the device they already own. The Android platform presents an enormous opportunity for new innovation to inspire a vibrant, global community of Android users today. We are just getting started!"

As of the end of December 2020, over 250,000 subscribers in 150 countries use Matterport to design, build, operate and promote their buildings more efficiently and cost effectively than ever before. Customers have realized proven results including:

Capture once, publish anywhere from any device.

Improved operating efficiency for any facility across industries with high-precision remote access to digitized buildings and spaces.

Streamlined building compliance, code, health and safety standards for businesses, offices, and schools reopening post-COVID and beyond.

Faster home sales and rentals with dimensionally accurate true 3D tours, schematic plans, GIFs, MP4s and 4K photography.

To learn more about the Matterport Capture app for Android including device requirements, information about supported cameras and how to connect them, read our blog .

About Matterport

Matterport is leading the digital transformation of the built world. Our groundbreaking spatial computing platform turns buildings into data making every space more valuable and accessible. Millions of buildings in more than 150 countries have been transformed into immersive Matterport digital twins to improve every part of the building lifecycle from planning, construction, and operations to documentation, appraisal and marketing. Learn more at matterport.com and browse a gallery of digital twins .

In February 2021, Matterport announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to enter into a business combination with Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHVI, GHVIU, and GHVIW), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of The Gores Group, LLC, that will result in Matterport becoming a publicly listed company. Upon closing of the proposed business combination, the combined company will be named "Matterport, Inc." and intends to remain listed on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "MTTR."

