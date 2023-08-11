Mattel Unveils Additional Products Celebrating Barbie™ the Movie

Following the widely —and wildly— successful debut for BARBIE in theatres, new products feature even more looks inspired by scenes in the film

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Aug. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) has announced an expansion of the Barbie™ the Movie product collection inspired by the BARBIE™ film created in partnership with Warner Bros. Pictures. Barbie the Movie, now in theatres, has not only captured the hearts of audiences worldwide, but has shattered multiple box office records while surpassing $1 Billion at the global box office and seeing Greta Gerwig make history as the first woman to reach the milestone as a solo director.

The expanded collection features new looks worn by the film's iconic Barbie and Ken characters, as well as exciting additions including a "Weird Barbie" doll inspired by the beloved character and a 4 pack of Hot Wheels® Corvettes inspired by Barbie and Ken's cars in the film.

"We are thrilled to see how much love and excitement Barbie the Movie has already sparked among fans," said Lisa McKnight, Executive Vice President and Chief Brand Officer, Mattel. "With the latest editions to the collection, we are offering even more ways for fans to immerse themselves in Barbie Land and celebrate the characters and stories they see on screen. Barbie continues to be the cultural event of the summer, and as we chart Mattel's path forward, she will continue to serve as an icon of empowerment and inspiration for generations to come."

The expanded collection of Barbie™ the Movie products includes:

Barbie The Movie Ken Doll in Inline Skating Outfit: Wears a retro-inspired sleeveless jacket, athletic shorts, and matching visor, recreating the iconic skating look worn in the feature film.

Wears a retro-inspired sleeveless jacket, athletic shorts, and matching visor, recreating the iconic skating look worn in the feature film. Barbie The Movie Doll in Inline Skating Outfit: Sports a neon leotard, electric pink biker shorts with a matching visor, and neon green skate gear, inspired by the iconic skating look worn by Margot Robbie as Barbie in the film.

Sports a neon leotard, electric pink biker shorts with a matching visor, and neon green skate gear, inspired by the iconic skating look worn by as Barbie in the film. Barbie The Movie Doll in Pink Power Jumpsuit: Wears a bubblegum-coloured jumpsuit, chunky oversized sunglasses, a colourful hair scarf, and white wedge sneakers, inspired by one of the film's iconic scenes.

Wears a bubblegum-coloured jumpsuit, chunky oversized sunglasses, a colourful hair scarf, and white wedge sneakers, inspired by one of the film's iconic scenes. Barbie The Movie Ken Doll Wearing Faux Fur Coat and Black Fringe Vest: Models a black moto-fringe vest, and a matching 'KEN" belt bag under the super swaggy faux fur coat recreating one of Ken's most unforgettable film looks.

Models a black moto-fringe vest, and a matching 'KEN" belt bag under the super swaggy faux fur coat recreating one of Ken's most unforgettable film looks. Barbie The Movie Ken Doll Wearing Black and White Western Outfit: Embodies the ultimate urban cowboy in a western outfit, including a vintage white embroidered shirt, cowboy hat, boots, and black belt.

Embodies the ultimate urban cowboy in a western outfit, including a vintage white embroidered shirt, cowboy hat, boots, and black belt. Barbie The Movie Weird Barbie Doll: Wears a bright pink dress with colourful artwork and puffy sleeves, complete with green snakeskin boots and short, tousled hair to emulate a doll that's been "played with too much."

Wears a bright pink dress with colourful artwork and puffy sleeves, complete with green snakeskin boots and short, tousled hair to emulate a doll that's been "played with too much." Hot Wheels Barbie Corvette 4-Pack from Barbie The Movie, Set of 4 Premium 1:64 Scale Die-Cast Cars: Inspired by the cars in the film, each Corvette in the four-pack set is 1:64 scale and has elevated deco execution with Real Riders tires and Metal/Metal body and chassis – including a never-before-seen yellow corvette based on the car Ken drives in the film.

The expanded Mattel collection of Barbie™ the Movie products builds upon the initial June 2023 launch of movie toys from UNO®, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price®, MEGA™ and Barbie. This latest items are available in collectible packaging and are available for pre-sale now at retailers nationwide and Mattel Shop for an SRP of $40 to $160 CAD.

About Barbie The Movie

To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken. Warner Bros. Pictures Presents A Heyday Films Production, A LuckyChap Entertainment Production, An NB/GG Pictures Production, A Mattel Production, "BARBIE," directed by Greta Gerwig, starring Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell. The film is written by Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach, based on "Barbie" by Mattel, and produced by David Heyman, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley and Robbie Brenner. The executive producers are Gerwig, Baumbach, Ynon Kreiz, Richard Dickson, Michael Sharp, Josey McNamara, Courtenay Valenti, Toby Emmerich and Cate Adams. The film is distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures and is currently in theatres only everywhere.

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest catalogs of children's and family entertainment franchises in the world. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain, and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas & Friends®, UNO®, Masters of the Universe®, Monster High® and MEGA®, as well as other popular intellectual properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming and digital experiences, music, and live events. We operate in 35 locations and our products are available in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world's leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering children to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential. Visit us online at mattel.com/en-ca.

