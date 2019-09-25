Mattel Launches Gender Inclusive Doll Line Inviting All Kids to Play

Creatable World is a Customizable Doll Kit that Lets Toys Be Toys, So Kids Can Just Be Kids

TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2019 /CNW/ - Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) today announced the global unveil of Creatable World, a customizable doll line offering endless combinations all in one box. Creatable World invites kids to create their own characters. Extensive wardrobe options, accessories and wigs allow kids to style the doll with short or long hair, or in a skirt, pants, or both.

"Toys are a reflection of culture and as the world continues to celebrate the positive impact of inclusivity, we felt it was time to create a doll line free of labels," said Kim Culmone, Senior Vice President of Mattel Fashion Doll Design. "Through research, we heard that kids don't want their toys dictated by gender norms. This line allows all kids to express themselves freely which is why it resonates so strongly with them. We're hopeful Creatable World will encourage people to think more broadly about how all kids can benefit from doll play."

Mattel worked alongside a dedicated team of experts, parents, physicians and most importantly, kids, to create this one-of-a-kind play experience.

The Creatable World doll line consists of six different doll kits that are available in a variety of skin tones. Each kit includes one doll, two hairstyle options and endless styling possibilities.

The MSRP is $39.99. Doll kits may be purchased in-store at Mastermind and online at major retailers including Toys"R"Us, Amazon, Indigo and Walmart. For more information, please visit www.CreatableWorld.com.

