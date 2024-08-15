Mattel Announces Multi-Brand Collaboration Celebrating Barbie Fashion Through The Decades, From The Lens Of Five Female Founded Canadian Designers

"We are celebrating the Barbie brand's 65 yearlong legacy as the brand continues to remain both a fashion icon and a symbol of empowerment showing fans that you can be anything," Jennifer Gileno, head of licensing and retail development, Mattel Canada. "Today, this collection serves as a reminder of the impact we can make when we come together, as we celebrate an industry first and continue to break barriers within the fashion and beauty industries."

Championing inclusivity and diversity, each of the eight head-to-toe looks amplify the respective brands' ethos and further cement the continuing dedication of Barbie to inspire young girls with the message, 'You can be anything™.' In what is historically a highly competitive industry, this collection speaks to the beauty of working together across once-competitive brands to champion women's empowerment in an effort to uplift and rise together.

Looks featured include the 1959 Barbie, 1960s Twist 'N Turn, 1970s Superstar, 1980s Black Barbie, 1980s Totally Crystal Barbie, and 1990s Totally Hair Barbie, and encompass ready-to-wear, bag and hair accessories, jewelry, eyewear and make-up to complete full looks for each Barbie doll decade. Notable features garments sized XS - 4X, adjustable straps and frame sizing, expanded ring sizes and more. Colours pay homage to the Barbie original black and white chevron pattern of 1959, bold pink and fluorescent orange, rich golden hues of purple and gold of the 80s, and textured patterning of tone-on-tone greens with pops of cherry red for the 90s.

All participating brands and pieces will launch simultaneously on August 15 at 11 A.M. E.S.T., with integrated web interfaces, which allow consumers to shop each brand hyperlinked together, allowing seamless consumer experience.

Hilary MacMillan | www.hilarymacmillan.com

"When women support women, we all succeed. I'm so proud to be part of a strong group of women founders who continuously inspire me, and coming together to bring our strengths to the creative table to create these looks in partnership with Barbie has been such a rewarding experience." - Hilary MacMillan, Founder and Designer of Hilary MacMillan

Ai | www.ai-co.ca

"This is a full circle moment for us as Barbie invokes childhood memories and has brought out our inner child. Harnessing creativity, empowerment and self expression, we are beyond excited for this special collaboration! " - Hannah Kim, Co-founder, ai

Paris Jewellers Canada | www.parisjewellers.com

"As an immigrant, family-owned company with a 90% female workforce, we are honored to be a part of this once-in-a-lifetime collaboration with the iconic Barbie doll and other incredible women-owned brands that we truly admire. Barbie inspires us to dream big and to reach for the stars – this jewelry collection was created to capture that magic and the iconic fashion of Barbie through the decades." - Chau Liu, Co-owner, Paris Jewellers Canada

Cheekbone Beauty | www.cheekbonebeauty.com

"Cheekbone Beauty has always pushed for meaningful change in representation in the beauty industry, and our collaboration with Barbie showcases that strong message with a global brand – beauty belongs to all, and every face has a story worth celebrating." - Jenn Harper, Founder, Cheekbone Beauty

Sol Kyst | www.solkyst.ca

"Barbie teaches us we can grow up to be anything we want! It's so special that this collaboration shines a light on Canadian Women Entrepreneurs paving our own path and now coming together to honour Barbie's 65th Anniversary! How iconic! " - Meghan Victoria , Founder & CEO, Sol Kyst

ABOUT MATTEL

Mattel is a leading global toy and family entertainment company and owner of one of the most iconic brand portfolios in the world. We engage consumers and fans through our franchise brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas & Friends™, UNO®, Masters of the Universe®, Matchbox®, Monster High®, MEGA® and Polly Pocket®, as well as other popular properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include toys, content, consumer products, digital and live experiences. Our products are sold in collaboration with the world's leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering generations to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential. Visit us at mattel.com.

ABOUT HILARY MACMILLAN

Hilary MacMillan is a contemporary, fashion-first lifestyle brand. The brand's assortment features ready-to-wear and outerwear XS-4X, home, lounge, and accessories. The eponymous Canadian brand focuses on using high-quality, cruelty-free materials in bold colors and exceptional textures while simultaneously championing and supporting diversity and inclusivity. The Toronto Star deemed Hilary MacMillan the "fashion leader we need now." The purpose-driven brand's mission is rooted in making bold, trendsetting statement-making pieces and championing women's empowerment through its many causes and philanthropic endeavors.

ABOUT CHEEKBONE BEAUTY

Cheekbone Beauty is an Indigenous-owned and founded, digitally native, Canadian cosmetics company established in 2016 by Jennifer Harper. Cheekbone Beauty is known for creating high quality, cruelty-free beauty products such as lipsticks, lip glosses and complexion products including contour and highlight palettes. Cheekbone Beauty is on a mission to help every Indigenous person see and feel their enormous value in the world while creating effective, sustainable cosmetics for all that do not end up in a landfill. Cheekbone products can be found at Sephora Canada and JCPenney. To learn more about Cheekbone Beauty and the work they are doing to close the educational funding gap for Indigenous youth, please visit www.cheekbonebeauty.com

ABOUT PARIS JEWELLERS CANADA

Paris Jewellers is an immigrant, family, and sister-owned jewelry brand with 22 stores across four provinces in Canada. As a locally owned business, they are proud to give back to the communities they are honoured to be a part of. Since day one, their vision has remained the same – to celebrate their customers' milestone moments with meaningful pieces of jewelry.

ABOUT AI

ai 아이 (pronounced ah-ee: means children/daughters in Korean). ai is a Toronto based, sustainable fashion brand that expertly designs luxury vegan handbags and accessories which are ethically produced in Seoul, South Korea. Fashion-obsessed mother (Hun) with her 3 daughters (Hannah, Rebekah & Joanna), believe attainability of sustainable-luxury to be the future of fashion.

ABOUT SOL KYST

Sol Kyst emerged in 2021 when founder and professional makeup artist, Meghan Victoria, faced a common yet overlooked struggle: finding sunglasses that fit and flatter a wider face. Drawing on Meghan's expertise as a professional makeup artist, Sol Kyst focuses on intentional design to enhance one's natural features. The brand offers a truly size-inclusive range of mini, midi and wide eyewear styles for all different face shapes and sizes. With a global customer base in over 50 countries, Sol Kyst is committed to redefining beauty standards, empowering its community and revolutionizing the eyewear category.

