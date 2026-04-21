Mattamy Homes Surpasses 1,000 Homes with Solar across Alberta

March milestone reflects company's commitment to standard solar on new homes in Alberta

CALGARY, AB, April 21, 2026 /CNW/ - Mattamy Homes, the largest family-owned homebuilder in North America, reached a major sustainability milestone last month, with more than 1,000 of its homes across Alberta now equipped with solar panels.

Mattamy Homes reached a major sustainability milestone last month, with more than 1,000 of its homes across Alberta now equipped with solar panels. Photo courtesy of SkyFire Energy. (CNW Group/Mattamy Homes Limited) Mattamy’s standard solar offering in Alberta includes an eight-panel system on all of its single-family homes, duplex homes and rear-lane townhomes, generating about 3,819 kWh of electricity annually in Calgary and 3,629 kWh in Edmonton. Photo courtesy of Zeno Renewables. (CNW Group/Mattamy Homes Limited)

After making solar panels standard on most Alberta homes in June 2024, Mattamy's Alberta Division has continued to scale its renewable energy efforts. As of April 2026, the homes are generating about 3.2 megawatts of clean power1. As a result, these homes account for approximately 1.8 per cent of all micro‑gen solar capacity added between June 2024 and April 2026, according to the AESO Micro- and Small Distributed Generation Report.

The initiative is generating meaningful environmental and financial benefits. Mattamy homeowners are collectively saving an estimated $460,000 annually in energy costs while reducing carbon emissions by about 3,200 tonnes each year2. Over 30 years, that is expected to total nearly 100,000 tonnes of avoided emissions2.

"Our commitment to building better communities means finding practical ways to reduce environmental impact while delivering real value to homeowners," said Collin Campbell, President of Mattamy's Alberta Division. "By making solar a standard feature in Alberta, we are ensuring every Mattamy homeowner in the province benefits from lower energy costs and a more sustainable home from day one. Reaching this milestone shows how quickly those benefits can add up across our communities."

Mattamy's standard solar offering includes an eight-panel system on all single-family homes, duplex homes and rear-lane townhomes, generating about 3,819 kWh of electricity annually in Calgary and 3,629 kWh in Edmonton3. With Calgary and Edmonton averaging more than 300 days of sun per year, the province offers strong conditions for residential solar production.

Mattamy is working with trade partners SkyFire Energy and Zeno Renewables to install solar panels across its Alberta communities.

"We are proud to partner with Mattamy Homes in making solar energy more accessible to homeowners across Alberta," said David Vonesch, CEO of SkyFire Energy. "This milestone underscores the leadership of homebuilders in driving a more sustainable and resilient energy future."

"For too long, solar was seen as a 'maybe one day' technology. By partnering with Mattamy, we've turned that 'maybe' into a standard reality for more than a thousand families," said Gursh Bal, CGO of Zeno Renewables. "This isn't just a milestone; it's a blueprint for how every community in Alberta should be built. We're not just installing panels; we're giving homeowners the tools to own their energy and lead the province's transition to a cleaner grid."

Mattamy's solar-equipped homes also qualify for financial incentives that further enhance affordability. Through Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation's Eco Plus program, eligible homeowners can receive a partial mortgage insurance premium refund for energy-efficient homes. In addition, RBC's Green Mortgage program offers preferred rates or cash incentives for buyers purchasing energy-efficient properties, helping to reduce upfront and long-term homeownership costs.

Learn more about Mattamy Homes' Alberta solar initiative: https://mattamyhomes.com/alberta/calgary/promos/solar-initiative

1Estimated installed capacity is based on the maximum rated direct current (DC) output of Longi LR5‑54HPB solar panels (405 W per panel), multiplied by the standard eight (8) panel configuration per home (3.24 kW per home), and the total number of homes equipped with rooftop solar in Alberta as of March 31, 2026. System output varies based on site conditions, inverter configuration, shading and actual operating performance.

2Estimated annual homeowner savings are calculated by multiplying the estimated annual electricity production per home by the Alberta Regulated Rate Option 13‑month trailing average electricity price of $0.1206/kWh, excluding GST, and aggregating results across solar‑equipped homes. Estimated greenhouse gas emissions reductions are calculated by applying Alberta grid average emissions intensity factors published by Environment and Climate Change Canada to the estimated annual solar electricity generated (grid emissions avoided). Actual financial savings and emissions reductions will vary based on electricity rates, household consumption patterns, system performance, grid emissions intensity and weather conditions. All figures are estimates and have been rounded. Actual utility savings may vary based on specific system variables.

3Estimated annual electricity production is modelled using the National Renewable Energy Laboratory's PVWatts® calculator, assuming an eight (8) panel Longi LR5‑54HPB system (3.24 kW DC), standard roof pitches, typical system losses, and long‑term average solar irradiance data for Calgary and Edmonton. Actual energy production will vary based on orientation, shading, roof design, weather variability, system maintenance and other site‑specific conditions.

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest family-owned homebuilder in North America, with more than 47 years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of homeownership. In the United States, the company operates in 11 markets: Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando, Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida. In Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

SOURCE Mattamy Homes Limited

Media Contact, Kaitlyn Anderson, Director, Communications @ [email protected]