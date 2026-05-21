Mattamy Homes Achieves Platinum Designation in Canada's Best Managed Companies Program

Recognized for seven consecutive years, highlighting sustained performance, strong leadership and a people-first culture

TORONTO, May 21, 2026 /CNW/ - Mattamy Homes has again been recognized for its industry-leading performance, global business practices and sustained growth by receiving the prestigious 2026 Canada's Best Managed Companies award. Mattamy is a 2026 winner of the Canada's Best Managed Companies Platinum Club designation, having retained its Best Managed designation for seven consecutive years.

Mattamy Homes is a 2026 winner of the Canada’s Best Managed Companies Platinum Club designation, having retained its Best Managed designation for seven consecutive years. (CNW Group/Mattamy Homes Limited)

Celebrating more than 30 years, Canada's Best Managed Companies program awards excellence in private Canadian-owned companies with revenues of $50 million or greater. To attain the designation, companies are evaluated on their leadership in the areas of strategy, culture and commitment, capabilities, and innovation, governance and financial performance.

"Reaching Platinum status is an important milestone for our business and a testament to the consistency of our performance over time," says Brad Carr, CEO of Mattamy Homes Canada. "In a complex and evolving environment, our team continues to adapt, innovate and stay focused on what matters most. Their commitment is what makes achievements like this possible."

Canada's Best Managed Companies is one of the country's leading business awards programs recognizing innovative and world‑class businesses. Every year, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies compete for this designation in a rigorous and independent evaluation process.

Applicants are evaluated by an independent panel of judges with representation from program sponsors and special guests.

The 2026 cohort of Best Managed Companies shares common themes, including fostering a people-centric culture, implementing a strategic company framework, investing in innovation and technological advancement, and maintaining financial resilience and strong corporate governance.

Together, these practices strengthen the Canadian economy by promoting sustainable growth, enhancing competitiveness and cultivating a thriving business ecosystem.

"Over the past year, companies such as Mattamy Homes have continually adapted and successfully responded to challenges, seized new opportunities, and leveraged industry leading competencies to maximize their investments and drive sustainable growth," said Derrick Dempster, Partner, Deloitte Private and Canada's Best Managed Co-Leader. "These winners have set the standard of excellence for Canada's business ecosystem by demonstrating a strong commitment to strategic transformation, talent and workforce development, and technological and business adaptability."

About Canada's Best Managed Companies

Canada's Best Managed Companies program continues to be the mark of excellence for privately-owned Canadian companies. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada's Best Managed Companies new winner, one of the new winners selected each year; 2) Canada's Best Managed Companies winner, award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review; 3) Gold Standard winner, after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years; 4) Platinum Club member, winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more. Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, EDC, The Globe and Mail, and TMX Group. For more information, visit www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca.

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is one of the largest privately owned homebuilders in North America, with more than 48 years of operations history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps 8,000 families realize their dream of home ownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets – Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples, Dallas and Southeast Florida – and in Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, as well as in Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

SOURCE Mattamy Homes Limited

For further information: Brent Carey, VP Communications, Mattamy Homes, [email protected]