Mattamy Homes Recognized with Three Honours at 2026 ENERQUALITY Building Innovation & Awards

Awards highlight Mattamy's leadership in energy efficiency, innovative communities and the next generation of industry talent

TORONTO, March 24, 2026 /CNW/ - Mattamy Homes, the largest family-owned homebuilder in North America, is proud to share it has received three major honours at the 2026 ENERQUALITY Building Innovation Forum & Awards, recognizing leadership in energy efficiency, innovation and talent across Canada's residential construction industry.

Mattamy Homes was recognized with the following awards:

Mattamy Homes was recognized with the ENERGY STAR® Builder of the Year – Large Volume award at the 2026 ENERQUALITY Building Innovation Forum & Awards. (CNW Group/Mattamy Homes Limited) Mattamy Homes was recognized with the Multi-Family New Construction Building of the Year award for its Westbend community at the 2026 ENERQUALITY Building Innovation Forum & Awards. (CNW Group/Mattamy Homes Limited) Mattamy Homes' Phillip Santana was recognized with the Young Industry Leader of the Year award at the 2026 ENERQUALITY Building Innovation Forum & Awards. (CNW Group/Mattamy Homes Limited)

ENERGY STAR ® Builder of the Year – Large Volume





Multi-Family New Construction Building of the Year for its Westbend community





for its Westbend community Young Industry Leader of the Year awarded to Phillip Santana

"These awards reflect the high standards our teams hold themselves to every day," said Brad Carr, CEO of Mattamy Homes Canada. "From how we design and build our homes to how we support and develop our people, this recognition speaks to the passion, care and collaboration that define Mattamy."

Presented by ENERQUALITY, the annual Building Innovation Forum & Awards recognize builders, professionals and organizations that are advancing innovation and resiliency in Canada's residential construction sector.

"Resiliency is at the heart of high-performance homebuilding," said Joe Vaccaro, CEO of ENERQUALITY. "The winners of the ENERQUALITY awards exemplify the commitment, creativity and forward-thinking required to build homes that not only perform today but are prepared for the challenges of tomorrow."

The 2026 Building Innovation Forum & Awards brought together builders, manufacturers, energy advisors and industry professionals from across the country for a day of knowledge sharing and celebration. The awards program recognizes excellence in leadership, innovation and achievement across the sector.

More information on this year's winners are available here: https://www.theglobeandmail.com/investing/markets/markets-news/GlobeNewswire/798259/enerquality-announces-winners-of-the-2026-building-innovation-forum-awards-bifa/

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest family-owned homebuilder in North America, with 45 years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of homeownership. In the United States, the company operates in 11 markets: Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando, Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida. In Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

SOURCE Mattamy Homes Limited

Media Contact: Kaitlyn Anderson, Director, Communications @ [email protected]