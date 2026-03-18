Mattamy Homes Alberta to Cover First Year of Mortgage Payments

News provided byMattamy Homes Limited
Mar 18, 2026, 10:33 ET
Homebuilder announces limited-time campaign to cover first 12 months of mortgage payments, helping buyers settle in with confidence
CALGARY, AB, March 18, 2026 /CNW/ - Whether it's a first home, a place to grow into, or a home that better fits the next chapter, buying a new home is a big step. Announced today, Mattamy Homes, the largest family-owned homebuilder in North America, is helping make that first year easier with a new limited-time campaign in Alberta that covers the first year of mortgage payments.
Beginning this week, Mattamy Homes will cover the first 12 months of mortgage payments, up to $4,150 per month, for eligible homebuyers purchasing a Mattamy-built home in Southwinds in Airdrie; Carrington, Cityscape and Yorkville in Calgary; Hearthstone in Sherwood Park; and Stillwater in Edmonton.
The First Year Mortgage, On Us campaign is designed to give homebuyers peace of mind during their first year, whether they are buying their first home, moving up, downsizing or purchasing an investment home that they plan to rent out.
"You have worked hard to build your future, and your home should help move it forward," said David Wan, Vice President, Sales for Mattamy Homes' Alberta Division. "Covering the first year of mortgage payments can make a meaningful difference, no matter where you are in your homeownership journey. For many, it feels like having the first year of rent on us, easing the pressure early on and helping you get settled with confidence."
The incentive applies to all single-family homes, semi-detached homes, rear-lane townhomes and village homes.
Eligible homebuyers can also choose how they receive the incentive. Buyers may opt for a one-time lump sum payment or receive monthly payments over the course of their first year, up to a maximum of $4,150 per month.*
To support the campaign, Mattamy's Alberta team will also be giving away free coffee, gift cards and local experiences. Look for Mattamy representatives popping up in the community for a chance to receive one of these gifts. These experiences are on Mattamy, and the next 12 months of mortgage payments could be too.
"Buying a home is a significant milestone," Wan said. "Covering your first year of mortgage payments helps ease financial pressure during the transition into homeownership, so everyday life can stay on track. From small moments like a free coffee to meaningful support with your mortgage, this campaign is about being a thoughtful partner as Mattamy homebuyers settle in, move forward with confidence and focus on what matters most in your first year."
Homebuyers, including those purchasing a home for their own use or as a rental property, are encouraged to visit one of Mattamy Homes' six Alberta-based sales centres to learn more about the First Year Mortgage, On Us campaign. Mention the campaign at the time of visiting to take advantage of the offer.
*Additional details, including applicable terms and conditions, are available online at:
Calgary: mattamyhomes.com/calgarymortgageoffer
Edmonton: mattamyhomes.com/edmontonmortgageoffer
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Calgary area
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Carrington
Tue: 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Wed: 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Thu: 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Fri: Closed
Sat: 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Sun: 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
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Cityscape
Tue: 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Wed: 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Thu: 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Fri: Closed
Sat: 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Sun: 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
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Southwinds
Tue: 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Wed: 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Thu: 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Fri: Closed
Sat: 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Sun: 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
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Yorkville
Tue: 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Wed: 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Thu: 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Fri: Closed
Sat: 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Sun: 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
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Edmonton area
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Hearthstone
Tue: 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Wed: 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Thu: 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Fri: Closed
Sat: 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Sun: 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
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Stillwater
Tue: 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Wed: 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Thu: 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Fri: Closed
Sat: 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Sun: 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
About Mattamy Homes
Mattamy Homes is the largest family-owned homebuilder in North America, with 45 years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of homeownership. In the United States, the company operates in 11 markets: Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando, Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida. In Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.
SOURCE Mattamy Homes Limited
Media Contact: Kaitlyn Anderson, Director, Communications, [email protected]
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