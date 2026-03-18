Mattamy Homes Alberta to Cover First Year of Mortgage Payments

Homebuilder announces limited-time campaign to cover first 12 months of mortgage payments, helping buyers settle in with confidence

CALGARY, AB, March 18, 2026 /CNW/ - Whether it's a first home, a place to grow into, or a home that better fits the next chapter, buying a new home is a big step. Announced today, Mattamy Homes, the largest family-owned homebuilder in North America, is helping make that first year easier with a new limited-time campaign in Alberta that covers the first year of mortgage payments.

Mattamy Homes is helping make the first year of homeownership easier with a new limited-time campaign in Alberta that covers the first year of mortgage payments. (CNW Group/Mattamy Homes Limited) Beginning this week, Mattamy Homes will cover the first 12 months of mortgage payments, up to $4,150 per month*, for eligible homebuyers purchasing a Mattamy-built home in Southwinds in Airdrie; Carrington, Cityscape and Yorkville in Calgary; Hearthstone in Sherwood Park; and Stillwater in Edmonton. (CNW Group/Mattamy Homes Limited) Eligible homebuyers can also choose how they receive the incentive. Buyers may opt for a one-time lump sum payment or receive monthly payments over the course of their first year, up to a maximum of $4,150 per month.* (CNW Group/Mattamy Homes Limited)

Beginning this week, Mattamy Homes will cover the first 12 months of mortgage payments, up to $4,150 per month, for eligible homebuyers purchasing a Mattamy-built home in Southwinds in Airdrie; Carrington, Cityscape and Yorkville in Calgary; Hearthstone in Sherwood Park; and Stillwater in Edmonton.

The First Year Mortgage, On Us campaign is designed to give homebuyers peace of mind during their first year, whether they are buying their first home, moving up, downsizing or purchasing an investment home that they plan to rent out.

"You have worked hard to build your future, and your home should help move it forward," said David Wan, Vice President, Sales for Mattamy Homes' Alberta Division. "Covering the first year of mortgage payments can make a meaningful difference, no matter where you are in your homeownership journey. For many, it feels like having the first year of rent on us, easing the pressure early on and helping you get settled with confidence."

The incentive applies to all single-family homes, semi-detached homes, rear-lane townhomes and village homes.

Eligible homebuyers can also choose how they receive the incentive. Buyers may opt for a one-time lump sum payment or receive monthly payments over the course of their first year, up to a maximum of $4,150 per month.*

To support the campaign, Mattamy's Alberta team will also be giving away free coffee, gift cards and local experiences. Look for Mattamy representatives popping up in the community for a chance to receive one of these gifts. These experiences are on Mattamy, and the next 12 months of mortgage payments could be too.

"Buying a home is a significant milestone," Wan said. "Covering your first year of mortgage payments helps ease financial pressure during the transition into homeownership, so everyday life can stay on track. From small moments like a free coffee to meaningful support with your mortgage, this campaign is about being a thoughtful partner as Mattamy homebuyers settle in, move forward with confidence and focus on what matters most in your first year."

Homebuyers, including those purchasing a home for their own use or as a rental property, are encouraged to visit one of Mattamy Homes' six Alberta-based sales centres to learn more about the First Year Mortgage, On Us campaign. Mention the campaign at the time of visiting to take advantage of the offer.

*Additional details, including applicable terms and conditions, are available online at:

Calgary: mattamyhomes.com/calgarymortgageoffer

Edmonton: mattamyhomes.com/edmontonmortgageoffer

Calgary area Carrington

183 Carrington Circle NW

Calgary, AB T3P 0R8

1-403-567-8862



Hours:

Mon: 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Tue: 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Wed: 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Thu: 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Fri: Closed Sat: 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. Sun: 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. Cityscape

10520 Metis Trail NE

Calgary, AB T3J 4G1

1-587-755-1061



Hours:

Mon: 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Tue: 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Wed: 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Thu: 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Fri: Closed Sat: 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. Sun: 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. Southwinds

1014 Southwinds Manor SW

Airdrie, AB T3B 3T1

1-403-980-8765



Hours:

Mon: 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Tue: 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Wed: 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Thu: 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Fri: Closed Sat: 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. Sun: 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. Yorkville

19515 Sheriff King Street SW

Calgary, AB T2X 0T9

1-403-471-1538



Hours:

Mon: 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Tue: 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Wed: 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Thu: 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Fri: Closed Sat: 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. Sun: 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.





Edmonton area Hearthstone

1009 Hearthstone Boulevard

Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4V2

1-780-449-1369



Hours:

Mon: 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Tue: 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Wed: 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Thu: 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Fri: Closed Sat: 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. Sun: 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. Stillwater

965 Stillwater Boulevard NW

Edmonton, AB T6M 1M7

1-780-399-5549



Hours:

Mon: 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Tue: 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Wed: 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Thu: 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Fri: Closed Sat: 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. Sun: 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.



About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest family-owned homebuilder in North America, with 45 years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of homeownership. In the United States, the company operates in 11 markets: Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando, Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida. In Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

SOURCE Mattamy Homes Limited

Media Contact: Kaitlyn Anderson, Director, Communications, [email protected]