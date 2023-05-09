Mattamy Homes Named One of Canada's Best Managed Companies

TORONTO, May 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Mattamy Homes has again been recognized for its industry-leading performance, global business practices and sustained growth by receiving the prestigious 2023 Canada's Best Managed Companies award. Mattamy won its initial Best Managed award in 2020 and has successfully retained its status, becoming a Gold Standard winner in 2023.

Canada’s Best Managed Companies logo (CNW Group/Mattamy Homes Limited)

Celebrating its 30th anniversary, Canada's Best Managed Companies program awards excellence in private Canadian-owned companies with revenues of $50 million or greater. To attain the designation, companies are evaluated on their leadership in the areas of strategy, culture and commitment, capabilities, and innovation, governance and financial performance.

"The Mattamy team has certainly navigated its way through some dynamic times recently, and I'm so inspired by the way everyone has leaned in with unwavering commitment to our business, our customers and each other," says Brad Carr, CEO of Mattamy Homes Canada. "To again be named as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies is an amazing accomplishment for us and something we are all extremely proud of. It's an honour to receive recognition that we are on the right path amidst a rapidly evolving business environment."

Canada's Best Managed Companies is one of the country's leading business awards programs recognizing innovative and world–class businesses. Every year, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies compete for this designation in a rigorous and independent evaluation process.

Applicants are evaluated by an independent panel of judges with representation from program sponsors and special guests.

The 2023 cohort of Best Managed companies share common themes such as having a people-centric culture, targeting effective ESG strategies, and accelerating operational digitization.

"In its 30th year, the Best Managed program recognizes companies who combine strategic expertise and a culture of innovation with a steadfast commitment to their communities," said Lorrie King, Partner, Deloitte Private and Co-Leader, Canada's Best Managed Companies program. "This year's winners, including Mattamy Homes, have demonstrated an increased focus on environmental, social, and governance themes as means to drive impactful and sustainable business outcomes. Their unwavering dedication to their core purpose, and to enhancing client relationships, cultivating a healthy culture with their employees, and serving their communities, set the standard of excellence for Canada's business ecosystem."

About Canada's Best Managed Companies

Canada's Best Managed Companies program continues to be the mark of excellence for privately-owned Canadian companies. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada's Best Managed Companies new winner (one of the new winners selected each year); 2) Canada's Best Managed Companies winner (award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review); 3) Gold Standard winner (after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years); 4) Platinum Club member (winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more). Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, The Globe and Mail, Salesforce and TMX Group. For more information, visit www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca.

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with more than 40 years of operations history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps 8,000 families realize their dream of home ownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets –Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples, Dallas and Southeast Florida – and in Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, as well as in Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

