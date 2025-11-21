Mattamy Homes launches Phase 3 of The Nine for sale - the last master-planned community in Mississauga, ON

TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Mattamy Homes, North America's largest family-owned homebuilder, has announced the launch of Phase 3 at The Nine, the last master-planned community in the city of Mississauga, Ontario.

Phase 3 of The Nine will feature about 200 new homes, including a mix of Mattamy's village homes, three-storey townhomes and dual-front townhomes that blend naturally with the surrounding neighbourhoods.

Mattamy Homes has launched Phase 3 at The Nine, Mississauga’s final master-planned community, welcoming prospective homeowners to an in-person event on Nov. 15. (CNW Group/Mattamy Homes Limited)

Mattamy hosted an in-person sales launch event for Phase 3 on Saturday, Nov. 15, welcoming prospective homeowners to experience the community firsthand. The event drew strong interest throughout the day, supported by on-site mortgage representatives, an espresso station and food trucks. Potential homebuyers had the chance to learn more about Phase 3, connect directly with the sales team and take advantage of the first release of homes – with more than 50 sold through the launch, fully selling out the initial release.

"We're thrilled to welcome new homeowners to The Nine as we open sales for Phase 3," said Jill Lalonde, regional vice president of sales and marketing at Mattamy Homes. "There's a real sense of pride in being part of Mississauga's growth story and this is one of the last opportunities to join it."

Future residents of The Nine will have easy access to Mississauga's top shopping, dining and entertainment destinations, along with plenty of green space and community amenities.

Local attractions include Erin Mills Town Centre and the Cineplex Junxion, Heartland Town Centre and Streetsville Village Square – where shops, restaurants and seasonal markets bring a small-town feel to the city – all within a 15- to 20-minute drive. Square One Shopping Centre, one of Canada's largest malls, is about 25 minutes away.

The community is surrounded by more than eight kilometres of hiking and walking trails, along with parks and recreation centres such as Churchill Meadows Community Centre, Mattamy Sports Park and Meadowvale Community Centre, all less than 10 minutes away. Golfers can enjoy the Royal Ontario Golf Club, just a seven-minute drive, or BraeBen Golf Course, roughly 20 minutes away.

Residents are also close to Celebration Square at Square One, a 20- to 30-minute drive, where outdoor markets, concerts and skating events take place throughout the year.

Commuting across the Greater Toronto Area is convenient, with Highways 403, 401 and 407 Express Toll Route nearby, as well as the Streetsville GO Station and Winston Churchill Station. The Streetsville GO line, about a 15-minute drive, provides direct access to downtown Toronto in under an hour.

Several established schools are also close by, including the University of Toronto Mississauga campus, which is just a 15-minute drive from the community.

For more information about Mattamy Homes and its communities across the Greater Toronto Area, visit www.Mattamyhomes.com/ontario/gta.

