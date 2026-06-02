Mattamy Homes Acquires 153 Acres for New Community in Southeast Calgary

CALGARY, AB, June 2, 2026 /CNW/ - Mattamy Homes, North America's largest family-owned homebuilder, has acquired 153 acres of land in the Belvedere area of southeast Calgary. The deal closed on Monday, June 1, 2026.

The acquisition marks a major milestone for Mattamy's Alberta Division as the company's first community in southeast Calgary. With this addition, Mattamy now has representation in all four quadrants of the city.

Mattamy Homes has acquired 153 acres of land in the Belvedere area of southeast Calgary. The deal closed on Monday, June 1, 2026. (CNW Group/Mattamy Homes Limited)

"Belvedere represents an exciting next chapter for Mattamy in Alberta," said Collin Campbell, President of Mattamy's Alberta Division. "Our commitment has always been to create vibrant communities where families can truly thrive, and this new community, easily accessible from neighbourhood amenities and roadways, will allow us to bring the Mattamy difference to even more Calgarians."

The newly acquired land is located in the emerging Belvedere area between 17 Avenue SE, the Trans-Canada Highway and the City of Chestermere.

"This land deal strengthens our long-term position in an important growth area for Calgary as our first community in southeast Calgary," said Joe Case, Vice President of Land Development for Mattamy's Alberta Division. "We are pleased to secure a site that allows for a complete and diverse community, and we look forward to advancing planning and development in the coming years."

The new community, still to be named, will offer a mix of single-family homes, semi-detached homes and townhomes. Residents will also enjoy more than 13 acres of parks, trails, a storm pond and open space.

Nearby amenities include the East Hills Shopping Centre with extensive retail and dining as well as a short 15-minute drive to downtown Calgary. Residents will also have convenient access to major routes including Stoney Trail, 17 Avenue SE and the Trans-Canada Highway.

Mattamy anticipates grading and servicing to begin in 2028, with first residents expected to move in early 2030. Full buildout is expected to take approximately seven years, completing in 2037.

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest family-owned homebuilder in North America with more than 48 years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of homeownership. In Canada its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. In the United States the company is represented in 11 markets including Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando, Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida. Visit mattamyhomes.com for more information.

Mattamy Homes, North America's largest family-owned homebuilder, has acquired 153 acres of land near the Belvedere community in southeast Calgary.

SOURCE Mattamy Homes Limited

Media Contact: Kaitlyn Anderson, Director of Communications, [email protected]