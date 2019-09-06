Matt Lang is Canada's next big name in country music, winning SiriusXM Top of the Country and $25,000

The star-studded finale featured a headlining set from award-winning duo High Valley and surprise performances by Dallas Smith, Dean Brody and Lindsay Ell

CALGARY, Sept. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - SiriusXM Canada, the country's leading audio entertainment company, is thrilled to announce Matt Lang from Maniwaki, QC as the winner of the second annual SiriusXM Top of the Country competition, in partnership with the Canadian Country Music Association® (CCMA). Matt Lang took home the grand prize of $25,000, an international SOCAN songwriting camp and more.

Following a thrilling music showcase by the three finalists, Matt Lang, Kelsi Mayne and Tim & The Glory Boys, a judging panel of music industry professionals, along with audience votes determined Matt Lang as the grand prize winner live on Thursday, September 5 at the SiriusXM CCMA Top of the Country Finale. Held at The Palace Theatre in Calgary as part of Country Music Week 2019, the Finale aired live on SiriusXM's CBC Country (ch. 171). Critically acclaimed sibling duo, High Valley headlined the electric finale show. The finale also included a stellar lineup of surprise appearances by beloved Canadian country superstars including performances by Dallas Smith and Dean Brody as a kick-off to their Friends Don't Let Friends Tour Alone tour, as well as Lindsay Ell, and an on-stage moment with Paul Brandt to announce the winner.

"Competing in SiriusXM's Top of the Country competition has been an incredible journey," said Lang. "I am extremely grateful to be offered this national platform and mentorship from some of the top players in the industry, and most of all, for the fans who voted for me and my band and cheered us on along the way. I am excited to take the next steps in my career!"

"The emerging talent within Canada is stronger than ever and SiriusXM is proud to help give these artists the exposure they need to reach a larger audience of country music fans," said Jeff Leake, Director, Music Programming, SiriusXM Canada. "Matt has been an impressive contender through each stage of the competition. He received an outpouring of support from Canadians during the voting stage and completely won over the audience and judges with his performance tonight. Congratulations, Matt!"

The Finale capped off an eighth-month journey that began with submissions from artists across Canada. Whittled down to eight semi-finalists, SiriusXM hosted sessions to produce a studio track and video with each, which were then voted for by country music fans from coast-to-coast.

As chosen by the people, three finalists emerged, who each received a week-long SOCAN song writing trip to Nashville, TN. Plus, all finalists participated in an industry mentorship session in Toronto with major industry professionals. They also performed at Boots and Hearts Music Festival (Oro-Medonte, ON) in August, exposing them to huge crowds of country music fans.

SiriusXM's Top of the Country in partnership with CCMA is part of SiriusXM's ongoing tradition of promoting and elevating the best in Canadian music. SiriusXM continues to offer a leading platform for Canadian artists through its significant financial contributions and North American-wide reach of over 55 million listeners.

About SiriusXM Canada

Sirius XM Canada Inc., operating as SiriusXM Canada, is the country's leading audio entertainment company. SiriusXM creates and offers ad-free music; premier sports talk and live events; comedy; news; and exclusive talk and entertainment. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car company and on smartphones and other connected devices as well as online at siriusxm.ca.

Join SiriusXM Canada on Facebook at facebook.com/siriusxmcanada, on Twitter at @siriusxmcanada, on Instagram at @siriusxmcanada and on YouTube at youtube.com/siriusxmcanada.

SiriusXM radios and accessories are available from retailers nationwide and online at SiriusXM. In addition, SiriusXM Music for Business provides commercial-free music to a variety of businesses. SiriusXM is also a leading provider of connected vehicles services, giving customers access to a suite of safety, security, and convenience services including automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery assistance, enhanced roadside assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

SiriusXM Canada has been designated one of Canada's Best Managed Companies ten years in a row and is currently a Platinum Club Member.

About the Canadian Country Music Association (CCMA)

Established in 1976, the CCMA is a membership-based, not-for-profit organization committed to the promotion and recognition of Canadian country music. Built upon the foundation to educate, elevate and celebrate Canadian talent, the CCMA progressively heralds the spirit, community and creativity that country music fosters through year-round initiatives, culminating every fall with Country Music Week and the Canadian Country Music Association Awards. Sponsors of Country Music Week and the 2019 CCMA Awards Show include FACTOR, Canada's Private Radio Broadcasters and the Government of Canada through the Department of Canadian Heritage's "Canada Music Fund", Radio Starmaker, the Government of Alberta, The City of Calgary and Tourism Calgary.

SOURCE Sirius XM Canada Inc.

