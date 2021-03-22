Matt Keezer talks about Cayman Islands - An Ultimate Getaway Destination for Tourists

Once you've decided to book your vacation to the Cayman Islands, Matt Keezer has noted a wide variety of excellent visitor attractions to be found there, which includes:

Diving in the Cayman Islands

Being surrounded by natural reef barriers, the Cayman Islands offer some of the best diving locations in the world. Interestingly enough, many of these sites exist only a few minutes from the shoreline! Here, you'll marvel at the gorgeous coral formations, underwater tunnels, grottos ship wrecks and caverns. For example, Stingray City (off Grand Cayman) features a world-famous shallow dive.

If you prefer exploring ship wrecks, then the Kittiwake Shipwreck & Artificial Reef (off seven Mile Beach's Northern tip) is the place that you'll want to visit. Here, you'll find an Ex-Navy submarine rescue Vessel that sank back in 2011. Eagle rays and stingrays can also be seen there.

Cayman Turtle Centre – An Island Wildlife Encounter

Care to check out what it's like to snorkel around with a multitude of turtles? At the Cayman Turtle Center, this is just one of the things to see and do. Here, you have turtle breeding farms that feature two species of turtles (endangered Kemp's Ridley sea turtles and green sea turtles). These turtles are bred for consumption by the local population so as to avoid poaching in the island waters as well as serving as a wildlife conservatory that releases the turtles into the ocean in order to breed naturally.

There are also wading pools and touch tanks that appeal to all ages of animal enthusiasts who want to get a close up view of these tame creatures. There is even the opportunity to hold some of the baby turtles, as well.

A tropical bird aviary can also be found along with underwater viewing at Breaker's Lagoon, which comprises the largest pool in the entire Caymans. In addition, Matt Keezer suggests that the whole family can enjoy strolling along a gingerbread house replica of a typical Cayman Island boulevard.

Travel authority Matt Keezer points out that the Cayman Islands are perfect for those who wish to travel to a remote location that offers attractions for the entire family and has recently been named as a low pandemic risk. Now might be the perfect opportunity to book your getaway travel plans, provided that you feel comfortable enough to travel at this time. Matt Keezer says that this is one trip that you'll remember for a lifetime!

