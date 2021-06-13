Matt Keezer Talks About Barcelona - Spain's Atmospheric City With Gorgeous Vista's

The unique atmosphere exudes an old-world charm. However, Barcelona is also noted for its Modernist architecture. Avant-garde Surrealist structures come to this city by way of Antoni Gaudi and several buildings are UNESCO listed. These have left their indelible mark on this highly visual city.

Matt Keezer suggests that after a full day of sightseeing, you will want to just sit back and enjoy the city's blissful vibe. You can see other visitors calmly strolling down the local street or lingering over their outdoor meals. There are also exceptional beaches that can be viewed near the harbor. Indeed, one of the very best ways to enjoy this languid city is to just stroll aimlessly while exploring the hidden small side streets that feature small cafes and enjoy the sounds of Spanish guitar played by talented street musicians.

Things to Do in Barcelona

Matt Keezer suggests checking out the following attractions in Barcelona, which may include:

The Basílica de la Sagrada Família – This incredible structure can be found in the northern part of the city. It was commissioned in 1883 to be designed by Antoni Gaudi who opted to ignore the original plans and, instead, create his signature style of Surrealist art. As such, this wondrous monument is now a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The Gothic Quarter – This must-see location in Barcelona is filled with Spain's old-world charm and captures the feel of centuries gone by. This area of Barcelona is traffic-free and feels as if it has somehow been frozen in time and space. Its Middle Ages ambiance comes from its imposing buildings with features that time has preserved. Enjoy eating at one of the small cafes and linger over a cup of hot Spanish coffee.

Mercat de la Boqueria – In this scenic market, you'll find colorful and artistic displays of; marzipan figures, chocolates, fruits, vegetables, Spanish almonds, breads and olives. This market is considered, by many, to one of the best in the world!

Of course, Matt Keezer also wants to remind travelers they will want to follow any COVID restrictions, which are currently in place, by viewing the local government websites.

If you're longing to get away from the frantic hustle and bustle of your local city or if you just want to vacation to a more relaxed and remote environment, beautiful Barcelona should be first on your list. However, Matt Keezer also recommends that you plan your trip now as to avoid the rush of visitors that are sure to come.

