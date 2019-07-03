Matt Choi CMT, Certus Trading Founder, to Present at 2019 TradersEXPO

TORONTO, July 3, 2019 /CNW/ - Certus Trading founder Matt Choi, a professional trader with over seventeen years of experience in the markets, is proud to announce he has been invited to speak on options trading at the TradersEXPO in Chicago happening July 21-23, 2019 at the McCormick Place South Building.

As a 2019 speaker, Certus Trading's Matt Choi will present on Supercharge Dividend Stocks with Options on TradersEXPO 2019's second day, July 22 at 1:30 PM, and Profit with Options on Scheduled Stock Moves at 3:30 PM the same day.

For years, TradersEXPO has sought to educate beginning and experienced traders about the best new and established trading strategies and techniques. The event brings together more than 75 expert traders as they demonstrate the latest trading strategies and tools cycles, indicators, patterns and trends, and showcase techniques and analysis that make successful trading easier.

Matt Choi is the founder and chief strategist of Certus Trading, a trading education company dedicated to helping traders achieve consistent winning results. He is also the co-author of The Winning Way, an Amazon best-seller.

"The TradersEXPO gives traders the opportunity to network and trade knowledge with other financial experts, while getting their questions answered at the same time. There's no other trading conference that provides this opportunity and I am looking forward to this year's event in Chicago," says Matt Choi.

For the complete schedule, and a list of speakers and topics visit, https://conferences.moneyshow.com/tradersexpo-chicago/

ABOUT CERTUS TRADING:

Certus Trading is a Toronto-based trading education company that helps traders and individual investors learn simple and practical strategies to profitably trade stocks, ETFs, currencies, options, commodities and financial futures. For Certus Trading reviews, please visit: Certus Trading Reviews.

