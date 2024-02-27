Mats Unlimited and Williams Lake First Nation Join Forces in Access Matting Collaboration

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Mats Unlimited , a leading Canadian Access Mat manufacturer, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Williams Lake First Nation . This collaboration intends to meet the growing demand for high-quality access matting while promoting economic growth and environmental sustainability.

Mats Unlimited Access Mats (CNW Group/Mats Unlimited)

By combining Mats Unlimited's industry leading manufacturing capacity, with Williams Lake First Nation's local knowledge and expertise, the partnership will provide critical access solutions across Western Canada, and beyond. The collaboration underscores Mats Unlimited's expanding presence in the BC market and its belief that engagement with First Nations not only benefits the access matting industry but the broader Canadian economy as a whole.

"We are thrilled to work with Williams Lake First Nation and together make a positive impact in the access matting industry, while supporting local communities in the process," said Paul Stasiewich, Director at Mats Unlimited.

Kirk Dressler, Director of Legal of Corporate Services for Williams Lake First Nations adds: "We're very excited about this new partnership with Mats Unlimited. We can see that there is great potential for these products in our traditional territory and we look forward to exploring what kind of opportunities will present themselves."

About Mats Unlimited: Mats Unlimited is an industry leader in manufacturing a range of access solutions including hybrid access mats , solid-tops, and 3-ply wood access mats. With a focus on innovation, quality, and sustainability, Mats Unlimited serves a diverse range of industries, supporting projects that require reliable and durable temporary access solutions.

About Williams Lake First Nation: WLFN is a culturally centered, future focused First Nation community in the Central Interior of British Columbia. A member of the Secwepemc Nation, WLFN has a population of approximately 800 and is an active player in the local economy, with numerous WLFN-owned businesses and industry partnerships.

SOURCE Mats Unlimited

