Matrix Solutions names Matthew Sutton new CEO

Sutton has dedicated more than 30 years to leading organizations at the intersection of environment, energy, sustainability, and development. He is passionate about innovating and delivering natural, social, and engineering science-based, sustainable solutions for industry, government organizations, and NGOs. This fits with Matrix's mission to deliver projects where environmental stewardship matters and where its people can make a difference.

"The challenges facing our communities and industries require approaches that draw on science, engineering, research, and sound policy," Sutton said. "I'm excited to work with multi-disciplinary teams at Matrix to drive sustainable client solutions that make a positive impact."

Sutton's executive leadership experience has included leading CH2M's Environment and Nuclear Management Business as President; serving as CEO, Global Environmental Engineering Services at AECOM; and directing North American Operations as Executive Vice President at Arcadis. Throughout these tenures, he worked internationally and garnered more than 25 environmental industry awards for the firms. Sutton joins Matrix from ehsAI where he was Senior VP for Corporate Development at an environmental compliance artificial intelligence start-up based in B.C.

"When looking for our next CEO, our Board of Directors conducted an extensive search for a candidate with broad environmental industry experience across many sectors and substantial executive leadership expertise," said John Feick, Matrix Solutions' Board Chair. "Matthew possesses both and was the enthusiastic and unanimous selection."

Sutton is a frequently invited panelist and keynote speaker for global environmental industry conferences and forums. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering with a minor in Renewable Energy from the University of New Hampshire.

Founded in 1984, Matrix is one of Canada's leading environmental consulting companies known for developing innovative and pragmatic solutions. Employees across Canada serve public and private sector clients in markets ranging from municipal infrastructure and mining to renewable energy and oil and gas. Visit matrix-solutions.com to learn more about the projects and services the company provides.

