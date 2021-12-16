Matrix Solutions announces merger with Ecosystem Recovery Inc.

"The recent flooding in B.C. and Atlantic Canada highlights the direct link extreme climate events have to water and associated infrastructure," said Matrix Solutions President and CEO Matthew Sutton . "This merger strengthens Matrix's position as a dominant water resources market player that can meet the need as communities and industries look to assess climate risks and increase the resilience of critical infrastructure to a changing climate."

ERI was founded in 2013 and has progressively grown in market position and size to a team of approximately 20, comprised of consulting engineers, geomorphologists, ecologists, water quality experts, and technologists.

"We've built a strong reputation over the past eight years, by focusing on client service, technical proficiency, and cost value," said ERI CEO Jeff Prince. "I'm enthusiastic about what the future holds for Matrix and the important solutions our combined team will provide to our clients."

Based in Kitchener and London, Ontario, ERI's professionals are experienced in the assessment and detailed design of watercourse works/restoration, stormwater management, and structural flood mitigation measures.

"I envision that our collective resources will learn from each other to strengthen expertise in water resources, geosciences, and ecology and work together to develop not only more diverse opportunities, but to ultimately advance the state of practice," said ERI President Wolfgang Wolter.

The merger closely follows Matrix Solutions announcing Quentin Chiotti, Ph.D. as the firm's Climate Risk and Resilience Practice Lead. Matrix's Vice President, Operations Sam Bellamy says the company is focused on being a leading provider of climate adaptation and related water resources solutions.

"These recent moves support our business strategy and reflect the critical importance of water and climate resilience to Canadian people, communities, and businesses," Bellamy said. "The ERI merger results in an even stronger team who have the right integrated skills to meet the challenges of today and tomorrow."

ABOUT MATRIX SOLUTIONS

Matrix Solutions is a 100% employee-owned pure play environmental consulting and engineering design firm based in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. For nearly 40 years, the company has developed innovative, pragmatic, and sustainable solutions for public and private sector clients operating across North America. Core markets include infrastructure, renewable energy, oil and gas, midstream, and mining. Visit matrix-solutions.com to learn more about the project services and solutions the company provides.

