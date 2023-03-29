MONTREAL, March 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Matrix, one of the leading professional hair colour brands in Canada, is excited to announce the launch of its latest innovation, Tonal Control Pre-Bonded. This new demi permanent gel toner collection will be introduced to stylists via an exclusive metaverse event – a first for the industry – followed by a broad rollout in salons and professional stores nationally.

Matrix in the Metaverse (CNW Group/Matrix)

As one of the most inclusive brands in the professional industry, Matrix wants to remove all barriers, whether economic or geographic, for stylists across Canada and with the metaverse launch, Matrix is enabling the widest access to the best educational experience possible. The metaverse is a three-dimensional virtual, shared space where users can interact with each other and with computer-generated elements in real-time.

The free educational launch event, which is scheduled on April 17, 2023, at 11:00 AM EST will offer attendees a unique and immersive experience – no VR headset required – as they learn about the new demi permanent gel toner collection, its extensive shade palette and usage techniques. The event will feature live education from the Matrix Education Team, networking, games, giveaways and much more. During the event, the first 500 stylists who visit all the exposition hall's booths will receive a free Tonal Control Kit containing two tubes of Tonal Control Pre-Bonded colour, a Tonal Control colour brush or bottle, and a developer.

"We're thrilled to be launching our new Tonal Control Pre-Bonded colour collection in the metaverse," said Archana Kalegaonkar, General Manager of Matrix Canada. "We believe that the Metaverse provides the perfect platform to showcase the capabilities of our new acidic gel toners and offer stylists everywhere a truly immersive educational experience like none other."

Available for stylists starting April 1, 2023, Tonal Control Pre-Bonded includes seventeen predictable gel toners, over six reflects, for ultimate post-lightening control on all hair types and provides real-time visible oxidation. The formula gradually darkens as it oxidizes, so stylists know precisely when the 20-minute processing time is complete and it's time to rinse. The different colour-coded systems represent the dominant colour of the shade family for ultimate predictability. The results are true-to-tone, multidimensional, and last up to 6 weeks.

The launch event is open to stylists across Canada and is free to attend. To register for the event, sign up on the Matrix in the Metaverse Eventbrite event page. The online event link will be sent the morning of the event via email by Eventbrite.

About Matrix

Matrix, one of the leading professional haircare, and hair color companies in Canada is part of L'Oréal Canada's Professional Products Division. Founded in 1980, Matrix is committed to the development of the salon professional and offers one of the most inclusive portfolio of products including: SoColor Pre-Bonded Permanent, SoColor Sync Pre-Bonded Demi Permanent, Light Master Pre-Bonded, Coil Color Ammonia-Free, Matrix Styling, and Total Results. Visit MatrixProfessional.ca for hairstyle and hair color inspiration as well as Matrix trends and tips!

About L'Oréal Canada

L'Oréal Canada is a subsidiary of the L'Oréal Group, the world's leading beauty company, managing 40 iconic beauty brands. Celebrating 65 years in Canada, L'Oréal Canada operates a head office, a plant and a distribution centre in Montreal, and employs more than 1,450 people from 70 nationalities. Products are available across all distribution channels including hair salons, department stores, mass market, pharmacies, medi-spas, e-commerce and more. L'Oréal Canada's commitment to growth is generated through sustainable innovation and driven by the company's L'Oréal for the Future ambition which demonstrates sustainable development across the Group's value chain. The subsidiary also actively supports the L'Oréal Foundation's programs such as L'Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science and Beauty for a Better Life.

