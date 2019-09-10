Matrix and Athabasca Catering Announce their Partnership to Bolster the Resource Sectors

VANCOUVER, Sept. 10, 2019 /CNW/ - Matrix, a national company providing camps, logistics and aviation management services, and Athabasca Catering, a remote camp catering and hospitality service provider, have banded together to offer solutions to the mining and resource sectors.

Uniting Matrix's extensive range of camp and logistics services and Athabasca's hospitality support solutions streamlines and simplifies the entire process. Our proven expertise will be able to assist in all your labour and equipment requirements.

Camp Supply (Modular, Weatherhaven, Canvas Structures, Heli-Portable)

Camp operations support (camp management, catering, housekeeping, janitorial, 1 st Aid Attendant)

Communication systems

Snowcat operations and ice profiling

Logistics support (expediting and purchasing)

Helicopter and fixed wind management services

Equipment rentals (ATV's/UTV's, snowmobiles, trucks/trailers, tractors, bobcats, generators)

Now companies with large or small workforces in remote locations have a One Stop Solutions provider. Matrix and Athabasca offer a wide range of services to support and assist them in the overall task while attending to all the small details that can become overwhelming throughout this process.

About Matrix:

Matrix is a national company providing services to a diverse range of clients in the resource and service sectors, focusing on safety, transparency and cost effectiveness.

We custom fit our services to the specific needs of your project, providing or securing and managing the most appropriate equipment, products, services, people, prices and timing on your behalf.

Matrix uses a model that is objective and unbiased - particularly important on critical issues such as: the due-diligence process applied to helicopter and fixed wing selection, personnel selection, camp safety, and fuel management.

To learn more, visit us at: https://matrixco.ca/

About Athabasca Catering:

In 1993 Athabasca Catering Limited Partnership became a 100% First Nation owned and operated company. We work equally well in both union and non-union work sites and maintain strong mutually respectful labour relations at all our sites.

We have thrived in the remote site catering industry for several reasons; among them is high client satisfaction, high quality food service, qualified and skilled management at all levels and a willingness to do what it takes to get the job done safely, professionally and skillfully.

To learn more, visit us at: https://www.athabascacatering.com/

SOURCE Matrix Aviation Solutions Inc.

For further information: Athabasca Catering: 306-242-8008 and Matrix: 604-538-4574