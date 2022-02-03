Matco Financial Reveals its 2022 Investment Outlook - Navigating the Uncharted

The investment firm discusses their five most important themes

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - The recent global stock market correction, the Russia/Ukraine headlines and higher interest rates have investors worried about their investments. Matco Financial, an independent investment firm, announced today their five themes for 2022. These themes are:

Valuation matters

Fading inflation

High tech

Industrial Renaissance

Sustainable investing

Through its research, Matco's investment team cuts through the headline noise to focus on what really matters for investors in 2022.

"Expensive stocks are far more likely to feel the brunt of decelerating growth, while a properly priced portfolio such as our equity mandates are much better positioned to navigate any choppy waters that may surface" said Trevor Galon, Chief Investment Officer at Matco. "Our investment team here at Matco anticipates inflation to remain elevated through the first three quarters of 2022, at which point we expect it to begin moving lower."

The Company's recently released 2022 Annual Outlook – Navigating the Uncharted, gives investor insight into what Matco is doing to preserve and grow client's wealth during these uncertain times. The Outlook includes five short videos and a downloadable easy to read pdf booklet.

