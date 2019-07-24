Matchstick ignites Argyle's social & digital engagement

As part of the deal, Argyle Public Relationships™ will expand its Toronto office to enable the co-location of the two teams. Matchstick will retain its brand and identity, and its co-founders and principals, Patrick Thoburn and Matthew Stradiotto, will continue to lead the business, working closely with Terri McBay, Argyle's vice president of digital communications.

"As the boundaries of traditional marketing fade, and clients seek integrated programs featuring public relations, advertising and content, we see a bright opportunity for Matchstick and Argyle to create a new social digital offering," says Stradiotto.

"The combination of Matchstick's skills in building social brands with Argyle's full suite of services in public engagement, communications and social marketing creates a powerful opportunity for integrated, cross-platform communication," says Thoburn.

"Argyle helps clients build relationships with their public and stakeholders through authentic engagement – and social and digital communication are essential to our success," says Argyle CEO Daniel Tisch. "We've admired Matchstick's work for years, and the Argyle team is excited about working with them to ignite even more powerful engagement between clients and their communities."

About Argyle (www.argylepr.com)

Argyle enables private, public and non-profit sector leaders to understand their publics, make better decisions, communicate with creativity and build the relationships that drive their business success. For 40 years, Argyle has been chosen by some of the world's biggest brands, put big ideas onto the public agenda, and become one of Canada's largest management-owned communications consultancies.

In 2019, the Argyle Group integrated the businesses of Argyle Public Relationships, a national public relations firm, with ChangeMakers, an acclaimed Winnipeg-based creative and social marketing firm, and Context, Western Canada's leader in public engagement and public health programming. Argyle has more than 90 full-time employees in Toronto, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Edmonton, Calgary, Victoria and Ottawa, with affiliates in Montreal and Quebec City, and in 17 countries around the world.

About Matchstick (www.matchstick.ca)

Matchstick is one of Canada's leading boutique agencies specializing in social media marketing and digital engagement. Services include social brand building, cross-platform brand storytelling, and performance marketing. Since 2001, Matchstick has designed and delivered innovative, award-winning marketing for some of the world's most-loved brands in Canada and the United States.

