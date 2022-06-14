Matching Food Makers with Professional Kitchens, new platform Syzl launches in GTA with 35 kitchens, 400 makers ready for booking

Syzl helps chefs or food entrepreneurs find a short-term, certified and licensed kitchen on-demand, while benefiting kitchen operators with new revenue opportunities.





helps chefs or food entrepreneurs find a short-term, certified and licensed kitchen on-demand, while benefiting kitchen operators with new revenue opportunities. Backed by Restaurants Canada, Syzl launches with 35 kitchens across the GTA, Oshawa and Barrie .





and . More than 400 chefs and independent food makers have joined the platform ahead of its launch.

TORONTO, June 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Syzl , an online marketplace matching chefs and food entrepreneurs with certified, licensed and professional kitchens, has launched in the Greater Toronto Area.

By making access to certified kitchen space easy and hassle-free, Syzl is solving the need for on-demand, short-term, certified and licensed kitchens for chefs or food entrepreneurs, as well as the need to offset lost revenue and empty stations by kitchen operators or restaurants when their facilities are not being used.

"With the rise of gig economy services and ghost kitchens , we saw a gap in short-term kitchen booking for food industry professionals that hinders local innovation," said Azrah Manji-Savin, co-founder and CEO of Syzl. "Finding an on-demand or short term professional, certified kitchen is a complicated process for chefs or food entrepreneurs, while for kitchen operators, closed hours, delays and empty stations are lost opportunities for revenue. We have partnered with kitchens and food makers to close that gap."

Kitchen owners can list their space on the Syzl app along with availability, equipment lists and booking rates. Kitchens can be searched by location, availability (month, week, day, hour), and by equipment availability. Syzl ensures that listed kitchens are all health and safety certified, while users are insured and verified with food-handling certificates and background checks.

"Creating food for others is an incredible experience that requires the necessary financing, equipment and space to bring it to life," said Romain Avril, Syzl advisor, Michelin Star trained Chef and owner Romain Avril Inc. "Syzl helps open the doors for so many chefs and food creators who otherwise wouldn't have the opportunity to do so, while benefiting restaurants who aren't open 24-7."

Launching with 35 kitchens across the Greater Toronto Area, Oshawa and Barrie with expansion planned for Calgary and Montreal later this year, Syzl is committed to providing access and enabling efficiency in the food industry while supporting local growth and innovation. At launch, Syzl has a wait list of more than 400 across a variety of food businesses in need of short-term commercial kitchens to operate out of, including caterers, home-based food makers, chefs in need of prep space, independent health and wellness product makers, consumer packaged goods products and influencers in need of kitchen space. Syzl is co-founded by Azrah Manji-Savin and Adrian Savin.

ABOUT SYZL

Syzl is an online marketplace that was built on the belief that everyone deserves a seat at the table. Matching chefs and food entrepreneurs with certified, licensed and professional kitchens for short-term booking, Syzl solves the problem of sourcing short term space with the right equipment in the right area for the best price, while providing an additional source of revenue for kitchen owners and restaurants. Visit syzl.io today to learn more. For photos: HERE

SOURCE Syzl

For further information: [email protected] | 416-888-4695